Snohomish County, WA

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

By Susan Klien
 2 days ago
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening.

Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.

The suspect reportedly flipped his car, climbed out and then carjacked someone nearby, before speeding off.

The suspect was then apprehended in Snohomish County in Smokey Point. The pregnant woman was transported to the hospital to treat the minor injuries sustained.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

