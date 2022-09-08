Read full article on original website
Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man
LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
2022 God Loves You Tour In PA Spotlighted
LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at preparations for the upcoming 2022 God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. The six-state tour begins in PA on September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. Pastor Steve Rhoads with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is working with local churches in both cities as they seek to bring hope and the Gospel message to many. He also talks about how the cities were selected for the tour. The tour is a free event with no tickets needed. Hear more from Pastor Steve Rhoads about the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”
PSP Investigates Two Separate Fatal Accidents
BERKS/YORK COUNTY –Two people have lost their lives in separate crashes investigated by the PA State Police. PSP Reading responded to a crash that occurred September 7 around 11:25 p.m. on State Street in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Upon arrival, troopers found 30-year-old Steven Root of Mertztown heavily entrapped in his vehicle against a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. PSP York reported an Aberdeen, Maryland woman died after an August 27th crash on North Road in Springfield Township, York County. 79-year-old Patricia Morrison was driving eastbound shortly after 7 p.m. when she suffered a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, subsequently striking a mailbox and a tree head-on. She was taken to York Hospital where she died.
Harrisburg man charged with multiple firearms violations following shooting involving his girlfriend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ramee Pecot, 24, has been charged with multiple firearms violations, as well as recklessly endangering another person following a shooting that occurred in Harrisburg last month, according to police. On Aug. 27, Pecot's girlfriend, a friend of hers, and an unknown third person reported that on...
Arrested for stealing alcohol and candy from Sheetz, police say
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to a Sheetz on August 15 at 11:43PM for a theft of alcohol and candy, according to Palmyra Police. Authorities say that 18-year-old Darby Kreiser was identified as the suspect after viewing Sheetz video footage. The next day, officials say that...
Harrisburg restaurant owner sentenced for drug trafficking
A Harrisburg restaurant owner was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses.
