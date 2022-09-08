LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at preparations for the upcoming 2022 God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. The six-state tour begins in PA on September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. Pastor Steve Rhoads with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is working with local churches in both cities as they seek to bring hope and the Gospel message to many. He also talks about how the cities were selected for the tour. The tour is a free event with no tickets needed. Hear more from Pastor Steve Rhoads about the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO