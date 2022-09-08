ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
2022 God Loves You Tour In PA Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at preparations for the upcoming 2022 God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. The six-state tour begins in PA on September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. Pastor Steve Rhoads with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is working with local churches in both cities as they seek to bring hope and the Gospel message to many. He also talks about how the cities were selected for the tour. The tour is a free event with no tickets needed. Hear more from Pastor Steve Rhoads about the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
PSP Investigates Two Separate Fatal Accidents

BERKS/YORK COUNTY –Two people have lost their lives in separate crashes investigated by the PA State Police. PSP Reading responded to a crash that occurred September 7 around 11:25 p.m. on State Street in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Upon arrival, troopers found 30-year-old Steven Root of Mertztown heavily entrapped in his vehicle against a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. PSP York reported an Aberdeen, Maryland woman died after an August 27th crash on North Road in Springfield Township, York County. 79-year-old Patricia Morrison was driving eastbound shortly after 7 p.m. when she suffered a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the south side of the road, subsequently striking a mailbox and a tree head-on. She was taken to York Hospital where she died.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Arrested for stealing alcohol and candy from Sheetz, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to a Sheetz on August 15 at 11:43PM for a theft of alcohol and candy, according to Palmyra Police. Authorities say that 18-year-old Darby Kreiser was identified as the suspect after viewing Sheetz video footage. The next day, officials say that...
PALMYRA, PA

