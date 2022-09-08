Read full article on original website
Rockstar Games poised to hang up Grand Theft Auto Online for good
Rumour has it that Rockstar Games is about the hang up its incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 online video games to focus on new adventures. Although Rockstar has made no official announcements, a series of cryptic messages has started to emerge from the lauded...
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
The GTA Online eCola vs Sprunk war is a reminder of what made San Andreas so special
Since its inception, GTA Online has been defined by warfare. Whether you're a chiseled Kingpin-ranked veteran, or a hot-out-the-wrapper level 1 Thug, death threatens anyone who dares set foot in the free-for-all murderbox that is Los Santos. It's a chaotic place – what with all the drug scores, bank heists, prison breaks, and casino cleanouts, to name but some of the highest profile nefarious activities on offer – which Rockstar has spent years packing chock full of complimentary DLC, business ventures and missions. Its unhinged populace kills for sport, and the latest craze to fan the flames of war is its eCola vs Sprunk (opens in new tab) showdown: a three week-long event that asks players to side with their favored in-game soft drink by joining crews, donning branded bodysuits, and downing virtual soda – each emptied can of which counts as a vote for your favored label.
hypebeast.com
NetEase Aquires 'Beyond: Two Souls' and 'Star Wars Eclipse' Developer Quantic Dream
NetEase has just announced its acquisition of French video game developer Quantic Dream, making the latter the first European studio the Chinese tech giant has purchased. The company first acquired a minority stake in the developer more than three years ago and will now be buying it outright, although no purchase price has been listed publicly. Quantic Dream’s previous projects include Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Fahrenheit, and are currently working on the open-world action RPG Star Wars Eclipse as well as a mysterious deep-sea exploration game set in the North Sea, called Under the Waves.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 and 7 Rebirth Possibly Getting New Trailers Soon
Both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may be getting new trailers very soon. Square Enix is doing a lot with the Final Fantasy series right now, but not just through typical spin-offs, DLCs, or animated movies. There are a couple of huge new Final Fantasy games on the horizon that fans are dying to learn more about. The one fans have been waiting for arguably the longest and with more bated breath is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which got its first trailer over the summer. The game will serve as part 2 of a trilogy that remakes the entirety of Final Fantasy VII. Although it's still a ways away, we may learn more soon.
Digital Trends
Everything we know about AEW: Fight Forever: release date, trailers, platforms, and gameplay
The WWE 2K series is about to get some competition. All Elite Wrestling is a fairly new pro wrestling promotion that has only been around for a few years, but it has done an excellent job of offering compelling storylines and matches thanks to smart booking and its varied roster. The promotion’s first console game, AEW: Fight Forever, is in development by longtime WWE studio Yuke’s, which parted ways with 2K in 2018.
"Thief with guns" FPS Gloomwood tops Steam after shifting launch plans to dodge Cyberpunk 2077 showcase
Gloomwood (opens in new tab) is the latest retro shooter from Dusk and Ultrakill publisher New Blood Interactive, and after the team moved its Early Access launch up a day hoping to get ahead of this week's Cyberpunk 2077 news, it's quickly become a top seller on Steam. New Blood...
Assassin's Creed Infinity is still years away
Today's Ubisoft Forward 2022 presentation gave us a bit of a look at what's coming for the future of Assassin's Creed with Assassin's Creed Infinity, the game that will drive the future of the franchise as a single, huge live service that spans multiple historical settings. If past releases are any indication, though, it's probably not coming until 2025.
Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch reportedly in September Nintendo Direct
It seems that Nintendo could reveal Nintendo Switch ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess relatively soon. During this week’s Last of the Nintendogs podcast (thanks, Gamesradar), GamesBeat managing editor Mike Minotti and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb claim that both fan-favorite Gamecube Zelda titles will get a Switch announcement at an upcoming Nintendo Direct.
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
dotesports.com
Witcher 3 fans can expect a next-gen version of the game this year, according to CD Projekt
In May, CD Projekt announced a next-gen (or current-gen, depending on how you look at it) version of The Witcher 3 was set to finally get its long-delayed release at the end of 2022. And, in the middle of revealing a new update to Cyberpunk 2077, it appears that Witcher upgrade is still on track for a release towards the end of the year.
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
God of War Ragnarok accessibility features include auto-platforming and auto-pickup
"They also help to improve the experience for everyone," says lead UX designer Mila Pavlin. A new look at God of War Ragnarok's suite of accessibility features shows major gameplay-level settings that can affect everything from puzzles to platforming sections. Game Informer (opens in new tab) spoke to lead UX...
itechpost.com
Red Dead Online's Newest Patch is Providing Substantial Upgrades
Red Dead Online has finally received an update from Rockstar Games, enabling players to take advantage of new activities and get access to perks and bonuses. After announcing that they will not release significant updates for two months, Rockstar Games has finally gave its Red Dead Online with new updates. The Comic Book reported, that since Tuesday, September 6, Red Dead's players have started enjoying new missions as part of the recent patch for the Red Dead Redemption 2.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops Another Tease About Strange New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continues to tease the existence of an engine-like Pokemon. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set in the Paldea region. The trailera showdown against Team Star revealed the three main storylines of the game, which include a showdown against Team Star, a group of school delinquents. Interestingly, battling Team Star will involve fighting waves of trainers and Pokemon before a final battle against a Team Star Boss and their Starmobile. The Starmobile actually factors into combat, with players having to defeat the Starmobile during the battle.
Collider
'Gargoyles' Sega Genesis Game Remaster Announced at D23
Disney's classic cartoon Gargoyles is back in the limelight thanks to a new announcement at D23. Amid a slew of updates on games under the Disney banner, it was announced that the beloved Sega Genesis game that spun off of the cartoon is being remastered for consoles and PC. As...
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
