Both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may be getting new trailers very soon. Square Enix is doing a lot with the Final Fantasy series right now, but not just through typical spin-offs, DLCs, or animated movies. There are a couple of huge new Final Fantasy games on the horizon that fans are dying to learn more about. The one fans have been waiting for arguably the longest and with more bated breath is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which got its first trailer over the summer. The game will serve as part 2 of a trilogy that remakes the entirety of Final Fantasy VII. Although it's still a ways away, we may learn more soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO