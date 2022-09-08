Read full article on original website
Related
George Clooney and Julia Roberts couldn't stop laughing when they had to film a kiss for 'Ticket to Paradise'
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a lot of history together. The actors have been friends for decades, which, according to the two stars, made filming a kiss for their upcoming romantic comedy quite funny.
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Chris Rock Was Asked If He'd Host The Oscars Again & He Compared It To A Crime Scene
Chris Rock isn't quite over that infamous Oscar moment when Will Smith slapped him on stage, and it sounds like he's not looking to host the Academy Awards anytime soon. The comedian recently addressed the Oscars slap during a show in Arizona, where he told the audience that he was asked to come back and host the Oscars in 2023, reported the Arizona Republic newspaper.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Reunite To Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Scene 6 Years After Last Film Together
Shailene Woodley, 30, and Ansel Elgort, 28, reunited and they looked so good! The duo who starred in The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent films together were back in action to recreate that iconic dance lifting moment from Dirty Dancing. Ansel documented the epic moment on Instagram Sept. 6, and fans went absolutely wild over the cute reunion.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelly Ripa reveals when Ryan Seacrest will finally return to hosting Live with an ‘all-new episode’
KELLY Ripa has revealed when her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest will finally return to the show for an all-new episode. Fans have been slamming the hosts for “faking” parts of Live with Kelly and Ryan recently. After Kelly was off the show for a two-week break, she returned...
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh once again declines to comment on a story revolving around Olivia Wilde
Once again, Florence Pugh is apparently taking the high road when it comes to making any kind of remark revolving around the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and the film Don’t Worry Darling. While rumors persist that star Pugh quietly had a falling out with director Wilde during filming, such...
Drake Says 2020 Was the ‘Hardest Year in Human History’ and Fans Strongly Disagree
Drake recently commented on 2020, mentioning it as the 'hardest year' in human history that he experienced. Here's what other social media users had to say about the pandemic.
Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama with Olivia Wilde: ‘When do I say no?’
Florence Pugh is thriving amid all the drama and online rumors caused by the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ film, showing that she is not letting it get to her despite her alleged feud with Olivia Wilde and some tension among the rest of the cast, including Harry Styles,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene With 5 New Clips
The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
Feuding princes William and Harry reunited in grief over death of the Queen
Princes William and Harry were reunited in grief on Saturday afternoon as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who were accompanied by their wives Princess Kate and Meghan, spoke with well-wishers just a day after King Charles III used pasrt of his first address to the nation to try and draw a line under the rows resulting from Harry’s decision to withdraw from royal duties.It is understood that Prince William invited his younger brother to join him for what was their first public appearance together since...
Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres
Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
Olivia Wilde Reasserts That She Fired Shia LaBeouf from "Don't Worry Darling" After Drama
The chatter behind the scenes of "Don't Worry Darling" could inspire its own movie. There have long been rumors circulating in relation to the film, including about the casting of Harry Styles, the alleged pay disparities between Styles and Florence Pugh, and of course, the non-spit on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival. But director Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight about one storyline in particular: Shia LaBeouf's departure from the movie.
thebrag.com
Olivia Wilde says she owed it to Florence Pugh to fire Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde stuck to her story about firing Shia LaBeouf during Don’t Worry Darling out of ‘responsibility’ towards Florence Pugh. Olivia Wilde is sticking to her story about firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling despite the damning video where she appears to be convincing him to stay on. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde insisted that LaBeouf was let go from the movie out of ‘responsibility’ to Florence Pugh.
Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set
It’s been a big year for Ozzy Osbourne, who made an unexpected return to live music earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games. Osbourne has also spoken candidly about living with Parkinson’s Disease and his desire to move back to England. Throw a critically acclaimed new album into the mix and you have a lot of reasons to be excited if you’re a fan of Osbourne’s music.
Complex
All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Explained
It’s been a while since a film has caused as much of a media frenzy as Don’t Worry Darling has before its release. This is Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film as a director, and the psychological thriller aims to go inside the mind of a woman named Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) who begins to discover secrets about her seemingly perfect husband and life. Although critics are praising Pugh for her performance, it’s the behind-the-scenes controversies, which entail everything from rumored feuds, on-set romances, potential spitting between co-stars, and casting issues, that have gotten ahold of people’s attention.
Comments / 0