Theater & Dance

HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Reunite To Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Scene 6 Years After Last Film Together

Shailene Woodley, 30, and Ansel Elgort, 28, reunited and they looked so good! The duo who starred in The Fault in Our Stars and the Divergent films together were back in action to recreate that iconic dance lifting moment from Dirty Dancing. Ansel documented the epic moment on Instagram Sept. 6, and fans went absolutely wild over the cute reunion.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene With 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
The Independent

Feuding princes William and Harry reunited in grief over death of the Queen

Princes William and Harry were reunited in grief on Saturday afternoon as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, who were accompanied by their wives Princess Kate and Meghan, spoke with well-wishers just a day after King Charles III used pasrt of his first address to the nation to try and draw a line under the rows resulting from Harry’s decision to withdraw from royal duties.It is understood that Prince William invited his younger brother to join him for what was their first public appearance together since...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Critics unimpressed as Olivia Wilde’s ‘hollow’ and ‘contrived’ new film premieres

Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling has premiered at the Venice Film Festival – and the first reviews are now in.The film, Wilde’s second directorial feature after the acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart, is a sci-fi thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”Later in the...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Reasserts That She Fired Shia LaBeouf from "Don't Worry Darling" After Drama

The chatter behind the scenes of "Don't Worry Darling" could inspire its own movie. There have long been rumors circulating in relation to the film, including about the casting of Harry Styles, the alleged pay disparities between Styles and Florence Pugh, and of course, the non-spit on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival. But director Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight about one storyline in particular: Shia LaBeouf's departure from the movie.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Olivia Wilde says she owed it to Florence Pugh to fire Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde stuck to her story about firing Shia LaBeouf during Don’t Worry Darling out of ‘responsibility’ towards Florence Pugh. Olivia Wilde is sticking to her story about firing Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling despite the damning video where she appears to be convincing him to stay on. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde insisted that LaBeouf was let go from the movie out of ‘responsibility’ to Florence Pugh.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Here’s Why You Couldn’t Watch Most of Ozzy Osbourne’s Rams-Bills Halftime Set

It’s been a big year for Ozzy Osbourne, who made an unexpected return to live music earlier this year at the Commonwealth Games. Osbourne has also spoken candidly about living with Parkinson’s Disease and his desire to move back to England. Throw a critically acclaimed new album into the mix and you have a lot of reasons to be excited if you’re a fan of Osbourne’s music.
MUSIC
Complex

All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ Explained

It’s been a while since a film has caused as much of a media frenzy as Don’t Worry Darling has before its release. This is Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film as a director, and the psychological thriller aims to go inside the mind of a woman named Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) who begins to discover secrets about her seemingly perfect husband and life. Although critics are praising Pugh for her performance, it’s the behind-the-scenes controversies, which entail everything from rumored feuds, on-set romances, potential spitting between co-stars, and casting issues, that have gotten ahold of people’s attention.
MOVIES

