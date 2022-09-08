Read full article on original website
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
tcbmag.com
What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?
From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Minnesota Landmark Named One of America’s “Most Haunted”
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has no shortage of haunted places, but one such spot takes the crown as the scariest of them all. Visitors to this landmark have reported a wide array of spooky things, including smashing glass and banging on the walls at night. Welcome to the...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Too Soon? It Looks Like Trees Are Starting To Already Change in Minnesota
I know pumpkin spice is basically viral now and that is a sign that winter is just around the corner, but I had to do a double-take on my way home from work last week. I live in an area with a ton of mature trees and noticed that a few of those trees were a slight shade of yellow already. Is it too early for trees to start turning colors in Minnesota?
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird
As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
