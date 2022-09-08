ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
KFIL Radio

Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As the migration south begins for many species, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving...
MINNESOTA STATE
