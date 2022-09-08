ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets LT Duane Brown placed on IR, out until at least Week 5

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season. The 37-year-old Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. The nature of Brown’s injury was not disclosed by the team. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning. Brown was signed last month to a two-year, $22 million contract after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. George Fant will start at left tackle Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, will make his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.
