KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
KULR8
Montana plays to scoreless tie with Colorado State
MISSOULA — The Montana and Colorado State soccer teams played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon at CSU Soccer Field in Fort Collins, Colo. The teams combined to take 22 shots but there were few quality scoring opportunities for either side as Camellia Xu and Emilie Gavillet both came away with a shutout.
KULR8
Meet the Montana grad who's launching the NIL collective supporting the Grizzlies
MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula. Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
