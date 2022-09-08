ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
lebtown.com

You’re invited! Pennsylvania’s top election official answers your voting, Nov. 8 questions live

This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. In the November 2022 election in Pennsylvania, voters will decide the state’s next governor and U.S. senator, among other key roles in government. The governor wields significant power, signing or vetoing legislation, managing thousands of state employees, and overseeing the operations of critical state agencies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy