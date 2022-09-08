Read full article on original website
Des Moines Food Pantries See Record Demand
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Area Religious Council food pantries are seeing record numbers. Spokesman Luke Elzinga says there was record demand in August. Pantries 20,203 people in August 2022, a record for the month, and an 86% increase over August 2021. He says nearly 2,000 people used a DMARC food pantry for the first time ever in August.
Iowa's Fourth Costco Sets Opening Date
The store will feature a 153,394 square-foot retail warehouse, a tire center, 12 fuel pumps, and a 37,080 square-foot distribution center. The Ankeny Costco is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, just north of SE Oralabor Road. The new Costco will be part of the Spectrum 36 development, a plan to bring retail, housing, and more to the area.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
Iowa State University Enrollment Drops Below 30,000 Students
AMES, Iowa -- For the first time since 2011, Iowa State University's enrollment for the new school year is below 30,000 students. The school says Fall 2022's enrollment is 29,969 students--down more than 700 from last year. ISU says there are 25,241 undergraduate, 4,094 graduate and 634 veterinary medicine students...
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
Abandoned Puppies Found in Tote in Fort Dodge Finding Care Through Area Rescues
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) Last week a phone call was placed to Webster County Dispatch that a plastic storage tub was found and in that tub, puppies. 11 puppies barely four weeks old had been abandoned and left without their mother. A huge undertaking to say the least...
Rain moving into Central Iowa this morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — We've already reached our high temperature for the day at midnight thanks to a cold front passing through the state late last evening. The rain is lagging behind the surface cold front passage this time around as the primary trough to trigger the rain is located well to our west. There are a few embedded lightning strikes within this activity, but overall instability is limited and there shouldn't be much in the way of actual thunderstorms.
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces new charges in a crash thatkilled a woman on Hubbell Avenue last month. Guy Lawrence is now charged with vehicular homicide in addition to the OWI charge filed against him in August. According to court documents, Lawrence was drunk and...
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
University of Iowa fall enrollment up, ISU down
IOWA CITY — Fall enrollment at the University of Iowa is up slightly, while Iowa State University saw another drop. ISU reports a decrease of 739 students for the fall semester, putting overall enrollment just below 30,000. It is the sixth straight year fall enrollment has dropped in Ames since enrollment peaked in 2016 at 36,291 students.
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase through Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Jones has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Waukee to Ankeny on Tuesday. The chase went for about 27 miles through the metro. KCCI monitored Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras as law enforcement pursued a white vehicle.
