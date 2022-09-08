Read full article on original website
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
abc27.com
Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
WGAL
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 302.11 Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging & Segregation. Raw chicken was stored above other foods in the walk in cooler. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Lebanon County apartment fire reportedly stems from meth lab explosion
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in a Lebanon apartment building on Sept. 4 was reportedly caused by a methamphetamine lab explosion. The Lebanon City Fire Department responded to a fire at 207 E. Cumberland Street that was caused by an explosion of chemicals. Police suspected a small meth...
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
local21news.com
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
