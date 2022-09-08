ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

2 women shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood

Two women were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place. Police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of several shots fired in the area. Police say the two women were taken to a local hospital in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

See inside the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's new market

DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is preparing to open its new food pantry, called the Market, at its warehouse in Duquesne. It feels just like any grocery store, with shelves stocked with everything from dry goods, meat and produce, as well as essential items not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigate fatal shooting in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Sheraden neighborhood Monday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of Pritchard Street around 8:40 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Darnell Campbell.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Loaded gun found in playground at child care center in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A loaded gun was found in the playground at the McKeesport Child Development Center. A notice on the door of the child care center alerted families about the recent incident. The notice said a child playing in the playground found the gun and brought it to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
SOMERSET, PA
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Delmont police: Man in rainbow wig with gun taken into custody outside Dairy Queen

DELMONT, Pa. — Delmont police said charges have been filed after a person was taken into custody outside a Dairy Queen store on Route 66 on Saturday. In a statement, police said this started with a 911 call about an "erratic driver" on Route 66. Police said the caller reported seeing a man wearing a safety vest and rainbow clown wig get out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand before walking into Dairy Queen.
DELMONT, PA

