Beaver Falls residents left with damaged homes after water main break
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — It’s been one week since a water main break in Beaver Falls caused damage to several homes. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with homeowners who are dealing with the aftermath. Watch the report from Beaver Falls in the video player above. Nancy March...
2 women shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood
Two women were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place. Police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of several shots fired in the area. Police say the two women were taken to a local hospital in...
Multiple firefighters called to scene of house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A house fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood kept firefighters busy on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little before 5 a.m. at a home on Industry Street. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Arrest warrant issued for local football coach, former NFL player
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — North Versailles police have issued an arrest warrant for Rontez Miles — a Woodland Hills football coach, Woodland Hills alumni and former New York Jets strong safety. Watch the report from North Versailles in the video player above. According to court papers, the 33-year-old...
See inside the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's new market
DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is preparing to open its new food pantry, called the Market, at its warehouse in Duquesne. It feels just like any grocery store, with shelves stocked with everything from dry goods, meat and produce, as well as essential items not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Man taken to hospital following shooting and car crash in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
A shooting and crash in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood sent a man taken to the hospital. Police responded to Charles Street, around 9:30 Saturday night for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police found the man with a grazed gunshot wound then they believe the victim's car crashed into...
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
Pittsburgh police investigate fatal shooting in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Sheraden neighborhood Monday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of Pritchard Street around 8:40 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Darnell Campbell.
Project Hunger: Day of Giving benefitting Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
WTAE Channel 4 is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for a Day of Giving. Tune in to our 5th annual Project Hunger Telethon this Thursday, Sept. 15. Give online at pittsburghfoodbank.org/projecthunger. 84 Lumber and Nemacolin will match all donations up to $50,000.
Loaded gun found in playground at child care center in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A loaded gun was found in the playground at the McKeesport Child Development Center. A notice on the door of the child care center alerted families about the recent incident. The notice said a child playing in the playground found the gun and brought it to...
Part of westbound Route 30 restricted in Westmoreland County following crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of westbound Route 30 was restricted in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, following a crash on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little before 6 a.m., shutting down Route 30 between Trestle Lane and PA-217. The road was initially closed but later appeared to reopen...
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers
A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers impacted traffic in the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash closed the westbound side Tuesday afternoon from the Somerset exit at mile marker 110 to the Donegal exit at mile marker 91. The highway has since reopened. Vehicles were detoured through Somerset Borough.
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
Basketball tournament held in honor of slain Central Catholic student Steve Eason Jr
It has been a mystery for a year now. Who shot and killed 15-year-old Steven Eason Jr.? The teen was killed while trying to break up a fight last year. His family continues to work to keep his memory alive. "He was just a special kid. Really good kid, as...
Allegheny County reports first human case of West Nile virus since 2021
The first human case of West Nile virus in Allegheny County since 2021 has been confirmed, the health department said Tuesday. Video above from July: West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg. The virus was found in a female in her 70s, who lives in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill...
Human remains found in May in Turtle Creek identified as 32-year-old man; family shares plea for answers
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the skeletal remains found in May, steps away from the Woodland Hills High School football stadium, as 32-year-old Justin Bianco. “We’ve been looking for a year and some months now, and now we get that phone...
Mastriano's Zoom prayer before Jan. 6: "Seize the power" and "rise up"
PITTSBURGH — "Seize the power" and "rise up." Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is raising some eyebrows with his words of prayer about Jan. 6 that were caught on video during a Zoom meeting. Watch the report in the video player above. The video is from...
Man arrested on attempted homicide charge after New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. Police said the victim was found shot in an upstairs bedroom. 911 dispatchers said the person...
Delmont police: Man in rainbow wig with gun taken into custody outside Dairy Queen
DELMONT, Pa. — Delmont police said charges have been filed after a person was taken into custody outside a Dairy Queen store on Route 66 on Saturday. In a statement, police said this started with a 911 call about an "erratic driver" on Route 66. Police said the caller reported seeing a man wearing a safety vest and rainbow clown wig get out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand before walking into Dairy Queen.
Ukrainian church holds bake sale while remembering those still living in Ukraine war
CARNEGIE, Pa. — St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church held its 11th annual Ukrainian Food Festival to raise money for the church Saturday. While everyone came for the fundraiser, it was clear many had a bigger thought on their plate. "Lots of people are dying, lots of...
