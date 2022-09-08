ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Startup, Wondermind, Just Celebrated a $100 Million Milestone With Help From Serena Williams

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Selena Gomez ’s mental health start-up just celebrated a major milestone. A helping hand from another A-list celeb has Wondermind’s valuation topping out at $100 million.

Why Selena Gomez started Wondermind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46alUx_0hmntWug00
13 Reasons Why executive producer Mandy Teefey (L) and daughter/executive producer Selena Gomez in 2017 | David Livingston/Getty Images

Gomez has always had a history of advocating for mental health. She’s shared her own struggles with anxiety and depression over the years. In 2020, the actor revealed she’d received a bipolar disorder diagnosis . In 2022, the star launched Wondermind alongside her mom, Mandy Teefey, and friend and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson.

Wondermind is focused on “mental fitness” and provides users with content from mental health experts, as well as tools and resources — all free of charge.

According to Wondermind’s website , “It takes more than an inspirational quote to really change your mindset. Even if you see a therapist (which is amazing), you still need to work on yourself between sessions. (You wouldn’t expect physical fitness results seeing a trainer only once in a while, would you?) That’s what Wondermind is here for — to give you easy, doable ways to put your mental fitness first every single day.”

In an interview with Good Morning America , the former Disney Channel star shared, “We want to be that place where people feel comfortable to talk about the things under the hood. I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s OK to not be OK.”

Serena Williams aided in Wondermind’s $100 million valuation

The platform has only grown since its launch. Bloomberg recently announced Wondermind has raised enough funds to have a valuation of $100 million. Gomez and her co-founders got a helping hand from another famous face when raising money.

Tennis star Serena Williams has started a venture fund that seeks to invest in up-and-coming businesses. Serena Ventures contributed to Wondermind’s early seed funding, pushing it to the $5 million mark. Early investors included Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital as well.

Retired from tennis to focus on her family and venture capital firm, Williams is also an advocate for mental health. The tennis star even has plans to be involved in the creation of Wondermind content, as well as promoting the platform.

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth?

Having her mental health start-up achieve such a high valuation will boost Gomez’s already-impressive net worth even higher. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the multi-talented star’s worth at $95 million.

This high net worth is due to her acting projects, including the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building , her music career, social media earnings, and endorsement deals.

In 2017, Gomez signed a $30 million, two-year deal with Puma, making her the face of the athletic brand. The year before that, the star signed a $10 million endorsement deal with high-end purse brand Coach .

Gomez is also one of the most-followed people on Instagram. While she has cut down on her social media use these days, it’s estimated the star receives up to $800,000 per sponsored post.

While Gomez didn’t start Wondermind to make money, the company’s high valuation has made it clear that the star is already making a name for herself in the business world.

RELATED: Selena Gomez on Sharing Her Mental Health Journey: ‘I Don’t Really Care What People Think About Me’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Disney Channel
OK! Magazine

Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X’s Theatrical VMAs Look Is By One of Fashion’s Rising Stars

It was hard to miss Lil Nas X at tonight’s MTV VMAs—mainly because his fabulously over-the-top outfit practically took up the entire red carpet. Paying homage to the flamboyant, statement-making outfits that have graced the VMAs for years now, the Montero rapper brought a dash of theatricality to the event—and we’re so glad he did. Nobody commanded attention quite like the star, who's impressively nominated for seven accolades this evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens up about relationship with Riley Roberts and shares details about proposal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has opened up about her notoriously private relationship with Riley Roberts, with the congresswoman revealing that the couple got engaged after her longtime partner revealed it was his New Year’s resolution.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 32, who confirmed that she and Roberts were engaged in May, spoke candidly about the bond the couple shares, and how she reacted to her boyfriend’s desire to get engaged, during a cover interview for GQ’s October issue.According to the New York Democrat, who first met Roberts when they were both 19 and attending Boston University as undergraduate students, she never considered marriage “inevitable”. Her...
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'

Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months Andy Cohen is all about balancing work with a bit of play. The Bravo personality had a busy morning that included getting in quality time with both of his kids before heading to work on Wednesday. In videos shared on his Instagram Story, Cohen played doctor with son Benjamin Allen, 3, with the Watch What Happens Live host sitting on the floor as his son examined him with play tools. "Early morning Dr. appointment," Cohen captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 64, ‘Casually Dating’ Andrew Darnell, 23: She Doesn’t ‘Let Age Affect Her Decisions’

Madonna has her eyes on a new man! After the 64-year-old pop superstar was reported to be getting cozy with Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model, HollywoodLife can confirm they are “casually dating” thanks to an EXCLUSIVE source. “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” the insider divulged. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

176K+
Followers
113K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy