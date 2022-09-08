Junior tennis: how many players from Olney are ranked by the USTA in the Boys' 14 category in week ending Aug. 26?

Shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI:NSQ) in Effingham finished Sept. 7 at $25.19 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.15 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $24.66. Stocks in Midland States Bancorp Inc. have reached as high as $25.28 and as low as $24.32 USD....

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO