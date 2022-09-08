Junior tennis: how many players from Olney are ranked by the USTA in the Boys' 14 category in week ending Aug. 26?

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Robinson home sales during week ending Aug. 13
Shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI:NSQ) in Effingham finished Sept. 7 at $25.19 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.15 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $24.66. Stocks in Midland States Bancorp Inc. have reached as high as $25.28 and as low as $24.32 USD....
spotonillinois.com
Mahomet-Seymour baffles Charleston 6-0
Mahomet-Seymour sent Charleston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer on September 8. How many Olney junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 26?. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:48. 07:28. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at...
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Coles County will be released during week ending Sept. 17?
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Comments / 0