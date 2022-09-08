Kudos for the excellent editorial regarding the deplorable behavior of Rick Harper at the Citrus County Hospital (Board) meeting (Sunday, Sept. 4, Page C2, titled, “Browbeating of food bank director appalling”). Also, shame on the other members of the board who did nothing to stop his ugly diatribe. Rick Harper does not represent our hospital favorably. He should also do everyone a great service by resigning his position. His opinions are a detriment to the welfare of the community.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO