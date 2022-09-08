Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Yard sale fundraiser in Lecanto
The New Church Without Walls will be holding a huge yard sale fundraiser on Sat., Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto (on the hill). Lots of household items and goodies, clothing and antiques will be available.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to hear ordinances on park hours, garage sales
Crystal River City Council will be introduced at its upcoming meeting to a few ordinances proposing to modify Hunter Springs Park's hours, do away with permitted garage sales, and regulate the anchoring of particular commercial vessels in King’s Bay. Council members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept....
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Monday, Sept. 6
Kudos for the excellent editorial regarding the deplorable behavior of Rick Harper at the Citrus County Hospital (Board) meeting (Sunday, Sept. 4, Page C2, titled, “Browbeating of food bank director appalling”). Also, shame on the other members of the board who did nothing to stop his ugly diatribe. Rick Harper does not represent our hospital favorably. He should also do everyone a great service by resigning his position. His opinions are a detriment to the welfare of the community.
Citrus County Chronicle
Their doctors make the difference.
Don’t be fooled—hearing loss can happen at any age. And when it does, depending on severity, a person can feel trapped in a world of silence. Fortunately for West Central FL, the caring audiologists at Davis Family Hearing want to help their patients hear life to the fullest. They offer a full range of hearing products, from the tiniest and most advanced technologies available to entry level models to meet any need.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bicyclist struck and killed in Otter Creek
OTTER CREEK — A woman was killed after she was hit from behind while riding her bicycle early Saturday morning in Otter Creek. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the woman, who was identified as being 63 years old and of Gainesville, was traveling east on State Road 24 on a black-colored bike at 4:40 a.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Still no word on former mall's future
Three weeks ago, the Crystal River Mall closed its doors with only hints of what the property’s future will become. Today, plans are still vague.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates blank Golden Knights
CRYSTAL RIVER — Even with a two-score lead midway through the third quarter Friday night at Earl Bramlett Stadium, Crystal River coach Cliff Lohrey didn’t feel comfortable, not against East Ridge. That all changed when Pirate running back Joel Velazquez burst through the middle of the field, outracing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus, vehicle collide; student, driver suffer minor injuries
A Citrus County School District bus transporting students home from Citrus Springs Middle School collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Friday, a Lincoln four-door tried to pass the bus in a passing zone at around 2:30 p.m. while both vehicles were northbound on County Road 39, near North Hopi Way, when the bus turned left into the Lincoln’s path.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
Citrus County Chronicle
'When it rains, it pours'
LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
Citrus County Chronicle
School district investigating incident between bus driver and student
The Citrus County School District is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and student, which occurred two weeks ago. “Right now it's an open and active investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, district spokeswoman, who would not go into detail. The District was asked to provide a copy of the video from the incident. The District said it could not release the video as it is part of the ongoing investigation.
