Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
Zara Debuts a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration With Designer Narciso Rodriguez
Leave it to Zara to debut the most elegant fashion collection for fall — and in partnership with one of today's most beloved designers, no less. The internet's favorite label has teamed up with American designer Narciso Rodriguez for a first-of-its-kind collection that celebrates minimalistic elegance in all of its muted and timeless glory. Rodriguez boasts one of the most sophisticated design portfolios among modern artists today — and in partnership with Zara, has opened his archive for an exclusive collaboration that highlights (and even breathes new life into) some of his most famed pieces. From bustiers and polished jumpsuits to wool coats, leather heels, swanky slip dresses, and even a pleated trouser pant or two, the Zara x Narciso Rodriguez collection features an expansive product lineup with timeless pieces that are already getting us excited to get dressed up this fall (after all, the season of holiday parties is right around the corner!).
Essence
Savage X Fenty Launches Elevated Loungewear
Discover the brand’s debut collection in the new category. Finding ways to give new life to loungewear was one of the hottest fashion trends this summer. Style enthusiasts proved that silk pajama sets are not only extremely comfortable for lounging but that they also have the versatility to be dressed up outside the house. Considering the leading style icon that Rihanna is, it comes as no surprise that Savage X Fenty remains on the fashion pulse by launching loungewear as the brand’s newest category.
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
RELATED PEOPLE
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Every Man Needs a Denim Jacket: Here Are 20 Options for to Wear Now
Every guy needs a handful of style essentials on which he can always rely to make him look good, no matter what. Things like a trusty pair of white sneakers, a perfectly fitted T-shirt and some of the best men’s chinos. What wears well atop all of those pieces? The best denim jacket for men, of course. Jean jackets for men are practical, stylish and go with virtually any casual outfit. Like many men’s staples, the modern jean jacket for men was adopted into mainstream fashion from American workwear. We can thank Levi Strauss for that. Strauss, the immigrant and founder...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Run Sneaker Gets Marble and Floral Makeovers
Gucci shows no sign of slowing down, with an upcoming runway show, Harry Styles collection launch, and the pressure of being the world’s hottest brand on its shoulders only encouraging more creativity from Alessandro Michele. Naturally, it has done what it does best: pack a bucketload of color and print into signature pieces, notably the contemporary Run sneaker.
Anthony Hendrickson’s Revived M65 Line Includes Upcycled Denims and Knits
When Anthony Hendrickson debuted his menswear label, M65, in 2017, he offered a buzzy denim-focused line that aimed to bring back the coolness of New York’s Y2K club kids (Cardi B and Lil Yachty were wearers and fans). After taking a four-year hiatus, Hendrickson revived the brand with a show at New York Fashion Week earlier today—and his expanded vision is now unisex and focused on upcycled denims, leathers, and knits. “I felt like I had a voice again,” says the designer of his return to the fashion scene. “I saw the noise that everyone else was creating [in fashion], and I felt I had something to say.”
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
hypebeast.com
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
Rixo extends inclusive sizing to size 24
Cult luxury brand Rixo has extended its size range from UK size 6 to 24.The vintage-inspired womenswear brand launched the new size range with it’s the Golden Age collection on Wednesday 7 September.The collection, which features the signature hand-painted prints Rixo is popular for, includes mini and maxi dresses, skirts, blouses and outerwear.Previously, Rixo’s size range went up to a UK size 20. The brand’s founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, worked with experts in the extended sizing space to launch the new offering.Rix said in a statement: “It’s a proud moment for us to have taken this huge...
hypebeast.com
HYSTERIC GLAMOUR and Kiko Kostadinov Tease ASICS Collaboration
As collaborations become increasingly common, they continue to increase in complexity. In recent years, it hasn’t been rare to see multiple designers, brands and franchises connect to create a project. Now, the upcoming HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x Kiko Kostadinov womenswear collection, while already an energetic combination, is set to further electrify the scene with a collaborative.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Comments / 0