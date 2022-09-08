Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show
The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
Citrus County Chronicle
Yard sale fundraiser in Lecanto
The New Church Without Walls will be holding a huge yard sale fundraiser on Sat., Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto (on the hill). Lots of household items and goodies, clothing and antiques will be available.
ocala-news.com
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
WCJB
Fort White votes to change town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
mainstreetdailynews.com
State wants Gainesville to shelve zoning changes
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) recommended Thursday that Gainesville withdraw its proposed zoning changes, describing the city’s current approach as “scattered, unplanned, unfocused and untenable.”. The City Commission approved changes to its land use and zoning regulations in early August, amidst widespread citizen opposition. The commission...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness proposed trail connector fails funding again
Inverness was handed another disappointment in its hopes to build a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail. City Manager Eric Williams told his city council bosses this week that Inverness had been turned down yet again by state officials, this time by those dispensing $160 million in grants earmarked for community improvements.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: 1/2 cent sales tax proposed to fund new schools
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to create a half-cent sales tax in Columbia County to fund schools will be on the ballot in November, the Lake City Humane Society is getting a boost to its budget, and Florida Gateway College’s bass fishing teams placed in a national tournament, all in this week’s Columbia County Report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Still no word on former mall's future
Three weeks ago, the Crystal River Mall closed its doors with only hints of what the property’s future will become. Today, plans are still vague.
WESH
This Central Florida county is testing an emergency alert system next week
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system is set for Tuesday morning in Marion County, the Federal Communications Commission said. The test is supposed to be nationwide, and FCC is partnering with local governments for the alert system's test. Residents within 0.7 miles of...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
News4Jax.com
Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior
STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
