ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More than 1,000 evacuated as Turkey battles wildfire

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — More than 1,000 people were evacuated as firefighters on Thursday battled a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day.

The fire broke out in the district of Gulnar, in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin on Wednesday and spread to parts of the nearby district of Silifke, fanned by winds.

At least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and about 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD.

Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution, AFAD said. Seven people who were affected by the fire were being treated in hospitals.

A highway linking Mersin to the nearby province of Antalya, was also closed as a precaution but was reopened on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, killing at least eight people and countless animals.

The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Wildfire#Ankara#Silifke#Mersin#Afad#Anadolu Agency#Aegean#The Associated Press
Navy Times

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

6.8-magnitude earthquake in China leaves road scattered with rubble

Roads were covered in rubble after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, 5 September, killing at least 46 people.Tremors shook buildings in Chengdu, a city of 21m people that had been placed under Covid lockdown.Luding, a town 226km southwest of the city, was the epicentre of the earthquake, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.The earthquake caused "serious damage to housing due to mountain landslides" and cut telecommunication lines in some areas, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses whirlwind career ahead of historic UK PPVTaiwan president says 'no threat of any kind' could shake country amid China tensions‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’: Joe Biden responds to heckler
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Deadly earthquake rocks China's Sichuan province

The anger is palpable among residents who remain in lockdown after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province. CNN’s Kristie Lu Stout reports on the rising death toll, the reaction among residents and the rescue efforts underway.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Rocket attacks wound US troops in Syria; US responds with helicopter attack

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. At least three U.S. service members were injured after two U.S.-held outposts in eastern Syria came under rocket fire on Wednesday. U.S. attack helicopters returned fire, killing some of the attackers involved. The U.S....
MILITARY
Voice of America

Mozambique Struggling to Contain Violence in Troubled Northern Regions

Maputo, Mozambique — Mozambique’s president said Islamist militants in the country’s northern Nampula province have killed six people, all by beheading, and abducted three others. The Islamist militant movement in northern Mozambique is spreading to new territory despite efforts by government and regional forces to contain it.
AFRICA
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Afghanistan floods, quakes kill over 1,500 people in 2 months

At least 1,570 people have been killed and almost 6,000 injured in floods and earthquakes that have struck Afghanistan in the last two months, according to a Taliban official. The natural disasters have caused damage estimated at $2 billion to infrastructure and property, Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official, said Saturday on WhatsApp.
ENVIRONMENT
The Drive

Black Helicopter Prompts False U.S. Embassy Evacuation Claims In Iraq

A picture and a still from a video reportedly showing an Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopter on the roof of a building in the Green Zone in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which triggered false claims that America's Embassy there was being evacuated. via TwitterAmong upheaval in Baghdad, a black Mi-8/Mi-17 on top of a building in the Green Zone led to claims of the U.S. embassy being evacuated.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide “massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country. Guterres was on the second day of a two-day visit to...
WORLD
BBC

Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing

Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
106K+
Followers
128K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy