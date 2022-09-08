Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
COMETS, COLTS GO TO 3-0; INDIANA COMES BACK TO BEAT SSA
The Penns Manor Comets and Northern Cambria Colts kept their records unblemished with victories over Homer-Center and Purchase Line, respectively, in Heritage Conference action on Friday night, while Indiana overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL game. Indiana improved to 2-1 with a 23-22...
wccsradio.com
CURVE MOVE UP IN STANDINGS WITH WIN OVER ERIE
The Altoona Curve was propelled by pitcher Quinn Priester’s seven scoreless innings and runs from Endy Rodriguez, Maclom Nunez, and Andres Alvarez to get a 3-1 victory over Erie last night. Priester allowed just two hits and two walks in his dominant pitching performance last night. He sent the...
wccsradio.com
FORMER IUP HEAD COACH FRANK CIGNETTI, SR. DEAD AT 84
A legend in the world of IUP Football has passed away. (Photo courtesy of IUP Football) It was announced on Saturday by IUP Football on Twitter that longtime head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. passed away recently at the age of 84. Cignetti played for IUP in the late 1950s in both football and basketball. After graduation, he started his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant head coach for Leechburg high school. He would be promoted to head coach two years later, then head to Pitt and Princeton where he served as assistant coaches until 1970, when he was named an assistant coach at West Virginia. In 1976, he would be promoted to head coach, but only mustered a 17-27 record at WVU before being let go after the 1979 season.
Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe youth football association enters 1-season merger with Jeannette program
Youth football players with the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association have the opportunity to play in 2022 after all. GLAMFA and the Jeannette Midget Athletic Association have merged for one season after leaders of the Latrobe association determined it didn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season.
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
wccsradio.com
THEODORE DUNMIRE, 88
Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 12, 1934, in Canoe Township, he was a son of the late Olen Robert Dunmire and Laura Lorraine (Baun) Dunmire. He was the loving husband of Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, of Indiana, whom he married November 26, 1958.
wccsradio.com
NAFF CONTINUES TODAY IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA
After a successful night one, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is gearing up for a full day of activity in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Activities start at 10:00 today with the Walk of Fame ceremony outside of Spaghetti Benders. This year’s walk of fame will honor the following individuals:
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY GAS PRICE AVERAGE UNDER $4 A GALLON
Indiana County’s gas price average is now below the $4 a gallon mark. According to Triple A, Indiana’s gas price average as of today is $3.97 this morning. While it is not the lowest in the region, it is the first time that the average has gone below the $4 mark in a few months. The lowest in the region is still Jefferson County at $3.88. Clearfield County was $3.94, and Westmoreland County was next highest, at $3.95. Then came Indiana, then Cambria at $3.98 and Armstrong County remains the highest in the region at $4.02.
wccsradio.com
BERNARD JOHN MURRAY, 85
Bernard “Murph” John Murray, 85 of Coral, died September 8th. Friends will be received tomorrow from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City. A blessing service will follow in the funeral home, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CHARGE WOMAN WITH DUI
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana woman with DUI and a summary traffic offense for an incident on August 19th. Police say that they pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street driven by 22-year-old Kaylee Davis, and she was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was taken into custody and taken to IRMC for a legal blood draw. She was released to a sober adult after that.
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
wccsradio.com
NORTHERN APPALACHIAN FOLK FESTIVAL STARTS TODAY
The Northern Appalachian Folk Festival kicks off today in Downtown Indiana. The official opening ceremonies will be held today at 3:50 in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. The main stage will be jam packed today with music acts including Black Cat Moan at 4:00, The Bricks at 5:20, Jason Gamble Band at 6:45 and tonight’s feature attraction, Buffalo Rose at 8:00.
Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman
BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have confirmed that remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman missing since August. According to Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the remains were found on property on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas. After...
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
Comments / 0