ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley Defends Russell Westbrook From Skip Bayless Insults: "Naw Skip, I Have A Good Feeling About This."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 56

Related
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."

Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Frances Tiafoe had several basketball players in his support box at US Open

Frances Tiafoe on Friday night was playing in his first major semifinal, and he’s had some VIP supporting him throughout his run at the US Open. The 24-year-old Maryland native is a big fan of his hometown teams, led by the Washington Wizards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has attended some of Tiafoe’s matches in the player’s private box during the US Open. Tiafoe even shouted out Beal after the emerging star’s upset win over Rafael Nadal.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Russ
Larry Brown Sports

Hilarious photo of Trae Young towering over Kevin Hart goes viral

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is short by NBA standards, but he is pretty much a giant by comedian standards. A funny photo of Young posing with famous funnyman Kevin Hart went viral over the weekend. In the picture, which was shared by the Hawks official Twitter page after Hart performed at State Farm Arena, Young completely towered over the stand-up star. Take a look.
ATLANTA, GA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Minnesota#Patbev
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU

TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Three Trades the Sixers Could Make to Consolidate Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to bolster their roster and improve the bench as the 2022-23 season approaches. With the recent signing of Montrezl Harrell combined with a few signings in free agency, the Sixers now have 17 players on the roster. The problem? While Philadelphia can carry up to 20...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Yardbarker

The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers

While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy