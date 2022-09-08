Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
treasurecoast.com
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Martin County sheriff dedicating resources to stopping hit-and-run crashes
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is dedicating more resources to a crime the sheriff said doesn’t get nearly enough attention: hit and run crashes. “We’re going to treat hit and runs with more diligence and more effort than we ever have before,” Sheriff William Snyder said.
wqcs.org
IRSC's Hallstrom Planetarium Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New “Starlight Series”
Fort Pierce - Saturday September 10, 2022: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the 2022–2023 “Starlight Series” season, continues the popular “KID SPACE,” shares a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), and celebrates 30 years of sharing the stars under the planetarium dome.
WPTV
Contractor took down payment and delayed work, Riviera Beach resident says
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Margaret Cummings wants her back yard, to look as green and lush as her front. She thought a well would help. “I wanted a well so that I could save on the costs of a water bill here in the city of Riviera Beach,” she said. “Sometimes I save about $200, depending on how much water you use.”
cw34.com
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
cw34.com
School Hacks: Treasure Coast school districts on alert wake of L.A. and Broward hacks
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Schools in our viewing area are on high alert after recent hacks across the U.S. Los Angeles Unified School District being the latest district targeted earlier this week. This was after Broward County schools were hacked last year. The Martin and Indian River County...
veronews.com
Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future
Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
veronews.com
Former County Administrator Joe Baird pleads ‘not guilty’ to stalking charge
Former county administrator Joe Baird has pled “not guilty” to stalking his former girlfriend earlier this year, and his attorney is asking a judge to dismiss the misdemeanor case contending the issues were already litigated in Circuit Court. “This kind of motion is very rare, so I don’t...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
cw34.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
fox35orlando.com
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of shooting Florida police officer through Melbourne hotel door arrested
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at Melbourne police officers from a hotel room was arrested Friday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., officers of the Melbourne Police Department responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after receiving a 911 call for a well-being check. Hotel staff was attempting to speak with guests inside a room, and they were not responding.
Comments / 1