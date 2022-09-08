Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog early Wednesday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Patchy areas of fog are possible during the morning. It will be cool and calm to start the day. As the sunshine comes up, we will see a lot of it. Just some high clouds develop during the afternoon. Otherwise, we will be sunny and turning warmer. High of 80 degrees. Winds Calm.
WNDU
South Bend Cubs open playoffs at Four Winds Field Tuesday
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 6 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday
The plant has been producing electricity since May, but ceremonies on Monday marked its dedication. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tyson
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 4 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
WNDU
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
WNDU
Notre Dame falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame had a streak of 80 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25. That streak has come to an end, as the Irish are unranked for the first time since 2017 after Saturday’s loss at home to unranked Marshall. The Irish fell all the way out of the poll, despite being the eighth-ranked team in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
WNDU
What’s not working for Notre Dame?
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing electricity since May, but ceremonies on Monday marked its...
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘May House’ to be moved to new neighborhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house in South Bend will be on the move this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15. A 2,400-square-foot brick house built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May will be moved to its new location at 919 Riverside Drive in the Chapin Park Historic District, which is approximately 0.2 miles from its current location at 130 Park Lane.
WNDU
Lt. Gov. visits Plymouth to discuss strengthening rural communities
The DNR is asking hunters to report birds displaying symptoms of the virus. The case was confirmed by the CDC this past Friday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Niles Township under boil water advisory
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
WNDU
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded after they say a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Eddy Street and Corby Boulevard Saturday night. Police tell 16 News Now it appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when he was hit. He was taken to an area hospital with...
WNDU
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish dropped the home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday Afternoon. Even though the game didn’t go as fans thought it would, that didn’t stop people from having fun and coming together to cheer on the Irish.
WNDU
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Granger Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street. Officials say a van was heading west on Beckley when it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign as it was heading south on Main.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Flu shots, B12 vitamins, scoliosis
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Debra): “How long after having COVID should someone wait to get the flu shot?”. DR. BOB: The healthcare...
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
WNDU
Swine flu case reported in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A human case of swine flu has been reported in Berrien County. The case was confirmed by the CDC this past Friday, Sept. 9. Officials say the person who contracted the virus attended the Berrien County Youth Fair and had contact with swine. Fair officials...
WNDU
Crunch Fitness honors fallen 9/11 heroes
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
Comments / 0