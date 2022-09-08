Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
WCJB
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to hear ordinances on park hours, garage sales
Crystal River City Council will be introduced at its upcoming meeting to a few ordinances proposing to modify Hunter Springs Park's hours, do away with permitted garage sales, and regulate the anchoring of particular commercial vessels in King’s Bay. Council members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept....
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness proposed trail connector fails funding again
Inverness was handed another disappointment in its hopes to build a trail head off Forest Drive and connect to the popular Withlacoochee State Trail. City Manager Eric Williams told his city council bosses this week that Inverness had been turned down yet again by state officials, this time by those dispensing $160 million in grants earmarked for community improvements.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Man wanted for murder, assault in two states arrested in Pasco County
A man's alleged multi-state crime spree came to an end on Sunday after he was apprehended by deputies near Port Richey.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things To Do In Ocala, Florida
If you want to have unforgettable experiences, you must visit Ocala, Florida. It is the perfect place for a romantic gateway or vacation destination with family or friends. So, what things can you do as you enjoy your stay in Ocala? You can visit the historical museums, Alexander Springs, Silver Springs, and Bellview Santos. You can go swimming, fishing, camping, kayaking, or do wildlife photography. Therefore you can be sure when you visit Ocala; that you will have the best time of your life. Here are the 20 best things to do in Ocala, Florida.
WESH
Second Tornado Warning issued for Marion County expires
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A second tornado warning was issued for Marion County Thursday morning. NWS originally issued a Tornado Warning for Marion County until 8:30 a.m., but it was canceled around 8:22 a.m. Then, just before 8:30 a.m. the NWS issued another Tornado Warning set to go through...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
Citrus County Chronicle
Visitors flock to Home & Outdoor Show
The Chronicle hosted its Fall Home and Outdoor Show on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Inverness Depot. Eventgoers were able to meet with more than 40 vendors about air conditioning, landscape, roofing, windows, gutters, cabinets, solar and much more. In addition, many local nonprofits were in attendance as well, including Floral City Garden Club, Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary, Florida Friendly Landscape and more.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Monday, Sept. 6
Kudos for the excellent editorial regarding the deplorable behavior of Rick Harper at the Citrus County Hospital (Board) meeting (Sunday, Sept. 4, Page C2, titled, “Browbeating of food bank director appalling”). Also, shame on the other members of the board who did nothing to stop his ugly diatribe. Rick Harper does not represent our hospital favorably. He should also do everyone a great service by resigning his position. His opinions are a detriment to the welfare of the community.
Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
