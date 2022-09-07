Read full article on original website
Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces wins 2022 WNBA MVP, edging Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart
On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as the MVP, capping a remarkable season for her and the Aces.
Sue Bird, Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley and others pay tribute to ESPN's M.A. Voepel ahead of HOF award
Pick any women's Final Four since 1993. Or just about every WNBA Finals in history. From chronicling how UConn and Tennessee transformed into the greatest rivalry in women's college basketball to capturing the evolution of the WNBA, ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel has been a constant courtside presence, documenting the growth of women's basketball at all levels.
NBA could add 'in-season tournament as early as the 2023-24 season with cup games to run through November and December'
NBA basketball is about to get more interesting as the league appears to move toward an in-season tournament, potentially as early as 2023 according to a report. According to the contemporary framework, as outlined by The Athletic's Shams Charania, all NBA teams would participate in cup games through the month of November.
Connecticut Sun defeat Chicago Sky in playoff series, will face Las Vegas Aces in WNBA Finals
The Connecticut Sun spoiled the Chicago Sky’s hopes of becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
Charles Barkley has epic message to Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles during Pro Basketball HOF ceremony
There’s no better place than the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor the legends of the game. This is when those who have made their mark in the sport are recognized, mostly by those who came before them, a heartfelt and entertaining showcase to those that truly love the game. […] The post Charles Barkley has epic message to Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles during Pro Basketball HOF ceremony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard clean up WNBA postseason awards
A’ja Wilson‘s ascension into a Hall of Fame career continues it’s upward trajectory. The Las Vegas Aces’ star forward took home both WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season. She’s the fifth WNBA player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the seventh player in league history to win multiple MVPs.
UNC WR Josh Downs to miss second-straight game
The UNC football program looks to move to 3-0 on the early season as they head down to Atlanta to take on Georgia State in Week 2. The Tar Heels are coming off a thrilling win over Appalachian State and now face a Panthers team that is fresh off a loss to South Carolina. While UNC enters the game as 7.5 point favorites, they have a tough task ahead and will be without a key player on offense. Wide receiver Josh Downs will miss his second-straight game dealing with a knee injury, the program announced on Saturday morning. Downs suffered the injury...
WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun
The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
