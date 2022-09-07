ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley has epic message to Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles during Pro Basketball HOF ceremony

There’s no better place than the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor the legends of the game. This is when those who have made their mark in the sport are recognized, mostly by those who came before them, a heartfelt and entertaining showcase to those that truly love the game. […] The post Charles Barkley has epic message to Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles during Pro Basketball HOF ceremony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
rolling out

A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard clean up WNBA postseason awards

A’ja Wilson‘s ascension into a Hall of Fame career continues it’s upward trajectory. The Las Vegas Aces’ star forward took home both WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2022 season. She’s the fifth WNBA player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the seventh player in league history to win multiple MVPs.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC WR Josh Downs to miss second-straight game

The UNC football program looks to move to 3-0 on the early season as they head down to Atlanta to take on Georgia State in Week 2. The Tar Heels are coming off a thrilling win over Appalachian State and now face a Panthers team that is fresh off a loss to South Carolina. While UNC enters the game as 7.5 point favorites, they have a tough task ahead and will be without a key player on offense. Wide receiver Josh Downs will miss his second-straight game dealing with a knee injury, the program announced on Saturday morning. Downs suffered the injury...
The Associated Press

WNBA to crown first-time champion: Aces or Sun

The WNBA will crown a first-time champion when Las Vegas and Connecticut meet in the Finals starting Sunday. Both franchises have come close, with Connecticut falling to Washington in the 2019 Finals and Las Vegas to Seattle a year later. It’s the Sun’s fourth trip to the Finals, also advancing that far in 2004 and ’05. The Aces made the championship round in 2008 when the franchise was still in San Antonio and coach Becky Hammon was a player on the team. “It’s super special for both franchises to be here, and that it’s going to be a new champion. I think that’s exciting for our league,” said Aces guard Chelsea Gray, who won a title when she played for Los Angeles. “I want it to be Vegas. That’s why I came here, you know, bringing Vegas its first championship amongst other things, but it’d be awesome to bring to this city.” The Aces are the top seed after having the best record in the regular season and beating Phoenix and Seattle to advance to the Finals. Las Vegas won two of the three meetings with Connecticut, although Jonquel Jones and coach Curt Miller each missed a game with COVID-19.
