Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WacoTrib.com
Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge
When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Police in Hearne searching for 15-year-old last seen on August 30
Police in Hearne are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 30. It is believed that Tia could be in Bryan/College Station or Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Tre-riffic night: China Spring's Hafford puts on show in blowout of Mexia, 63-7
Three touchdowns, 253 offensive yards, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. Tre Hafford did it all for second-ranked China Spring in a 63-7 slaughter of Mexia at home Friday night. “He’s an exceptional player but what he does leadership wise is absolutely incredible,” China Spring head coach...
fox44news.com
Closures announced in Belton widening project
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part of its Belton widening project. These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next...
WacoTrib.com
Broken G BBQ opens at the Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's, P.F. Chang's restaurants, hotels and retail.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3
Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.
WacoTrib.com
One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive
A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday. Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
WacoTrib.com
Taylor Museum of Waco History opens doors to public visit
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents,...
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0