Waco, TX

KWTX

10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco asks feds for $15M to replace two-lane Speegleville Road bridge

When it was built in 1964, a two-lane bridge was enough to carry rural traffic from Speegleville Road over the Middle Bosque River. Fifty-eight years later, that same bridge continues to serve a fast-growing edge of Waco, to the chagrin of Waco, McLennan County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
WACO, TX
City
Waco, TX
fox44news.com

Closures announced in Belton widening project

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Wednesday night, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 as part of its Belton widening project. These closures and work conducted will allow crews to finalize the project corridor ramp configuration. A list of closures over the next...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Broken G BBQ opens at the Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's, P.F. Chang's restaurants, hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Hearne teen hasn't been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
HEARNE, TX
KWTX

Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
CAMERON, TX
KWTX

Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
MEXIA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 3

Mexia (0-2) at No. 2 China Spring (2-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. Breakdown: Coming off a 77-13 loss to No. 1 Franklin, Mexia will face China Spring this weekend. The Blackcats have had a rough go against some of the tougher teams in the area and it doesn’t get less challenging as they enter Cougar territory.
MEXIA, TX
WacoTrib.com

One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive

A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday. Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Taylor Museum of Waco History opens doors to public visit

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WACO, TX

