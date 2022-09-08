Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
Ford Mustang GT Performance Badge Teased ahead of Next-Gen Model's Debut
Ford has posted a short video on social media that teases a new Mustang GT Performance model. The 10-second clip shows a piece of luggage in a trunk before the lid closes to show a chrome "GT Performance" badge. We can't tell if the badge will adorn a model from...
2023 Ford Mustang Roush P-51B Widebody Spied Undisguised In Silver
The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
New Ford Mustang Teaser Highlights Sound Of Running Through The Gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on September 14. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
