mainstreetdailynews.com
Van hits, kills pedestrian in Columbia County
A van struck and killed a pedestrian walking along US Highway 41 in Columbia County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 65-year-old male from Alachua was driving a van north on US 41 approaching SE County Road 349 at 6:50 a.m. when he collided with a male pedestrian walking north on US 41.
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus, vehicle collide; student, driver suffer minor injuries
A Citrus County School District bus transporting students home from Citrus Springs Middle School collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Friday, a Lincoln four-door tried to pass the bus in a passing zone at around 2:30 p.m. while both vehicles were northbound on County Road 39, near North Hopi Way, when the bus turned left into the Lincoln’s path.
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
fox13news.com
FHP: Port Richey man killed after car crashes into house, bursts into flames
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 57-year-old Port Richey man was killed Wednesday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in Brooksville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was speeding westbound on Fulton Avenue, just north of Fox Sparrow Avenue, shortly before noon when...
WCJB
Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man turns himself in for deadly DUI crash
A Hernando man turned himself in for allegedly driving a motorcycle drunk in October 2021 and causing a crash in Hernando County that killed his passenger, a Spring Hill woman. David Curtis Brovald Jr. met with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Hernando...
WATCH: Motorcyclist takes troopers on high-speed chase in Florida
A motorcyclist took troopers on a high-speed chase in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
ocala-news.com
Emergency repairs to cause temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street
Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, through today. The City of Ocala’s subcontractor, Marion Rock, Inc., is currently doing emergency repairs to the force main at the intersection of SW 60th Avenue and SW 38th Street. The...
Putnam County meet and greet with the Sheriff’s Office
CRESCENT CITY, Fla — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a meet and greet with deputies who serve the Crescent City area. There will also be a chance to meet the youth resource deputies and special teams. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City man dies in motorcycle vs. pickup crash
A 23-year-old man died on Monday afternoon after colliding with a pickup that turned in front of his motorcycle on SW King Street in Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 57-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup and trailer east on SW King Street at 5:10 p.m. when he turned left onto Dyal Avenue.
WCJB
Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a crash that blocked the northbound lanes of I75 Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say three people were hurt in the accident. Troopers initially reported the crash involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle. An FHP official later made...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling west on SW King Street, heading toward the intersection of Dyal Avenue. A 57-year-old pickup truck driver was driving in the opposite direction when...
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
WCJB
Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute. U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage. First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak. They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re...
