Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court
John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"This order is hilarious": Trump-appointed judge sends back his DOJ suit because it makes no sense
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Trump and his legal team have filed a motion asking a federal judge to pause the FBI's review of alleged classified...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling
Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agreed with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment were not merited. The brief ruling from the state High...
RELATED PEOPLE
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?
Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care
A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
John Roberts says 'public opinion' can't be Supreme Court's 'guide' in post-Roe reversal speech
Chief Justice John Roberts has defended the Supreme Court, but refused to comment further on the mysterious leak that has remained unsolved.
Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd
During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Column: Supreme Court must allow COVID-19 state lawsuits to proceed
A Wolf left his lair one evening in fine spirits and an excellent appetite. As he ran, the setting sun cast his shadow far out on the ground, and it looked as if the wolf were a hundred times bigger than he really was. "Why," exclaimed the Wolf proudly, "see...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case
Washington —The Justice Department filed notice Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court's ruling that appointed a special master, or an independent third party, to review the documents seized by federal law enforcement at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.The Justice Department also asked Cannon to partially lift her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the...
Comments / 0