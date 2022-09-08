ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Washington Examiner

John Roberts's chief of staff to retire after contentious year at Supreme Court

John Roberts's chief of staff, Jeffrey Minear, will retire on Sept. 30, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday. Minear, who has served as counselor to Roberts since 2006, is stepping down at a time when the high court has taken a downturn in public opinion since the consequential June 24 ruling that allowed states to limit or restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, the justices are slated to meet back for the Supreme Court's opening conference on Sept. 28 before the fall term begins on Oct. 3.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling

Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis prosecutor

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for mistakes made in the 2018 prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens, but agreed with an advisory counsel’s decision that suspension of her law license or disbarment were not merited. The brief ruling from the state High...
Salon

When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?

Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
The Intercept

Right-Wing Appeals Court Blocks Arkansas Ban on Trans Health Care

A federal appeals court ruled last week that Arkansas cannot enforce its draconian law banning gender-affirming health care for trans children and teens. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals — considered one of the most conservative, least diverse federal courts in the country — upheld a district court’s injunction blocking enforcement of the law. The court held in its decision that, if enforced, Arkansas’s ban would cause “irreparable harm” to trans young people and their loved ones and would prohibit “medical treatment that conforms with the recognized standard of care.”
ARKANSAS STATE
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump-Appointed Judge’s ‘Originalist’ Claim Is Absurd

During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an “originalist.” Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon’s recent ruling in Donald Trump’s case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Justice Department appeals ruling on special master in Trump case

Washington —The Justice Department filed notice Thursday that it is appealing a Florida federal court's ruling that appointed a special master, or an independent third party, to review the documents seized by federal law enforcement at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled Monday that the federal investigators probing whether Trump mishandled classified documents were to stop using the seized documents in their criminal probe, pending the review of a special master.The Justice Department also asked Cannon to partially lift her own ruling so that investigators can continue reviewing the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

