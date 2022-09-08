ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

milb.com

McGowan’s 11th-Inning Double Walks Woodpeckers Off on Final Friday

Fayetteville, NC - A tied 3-3 game carried into the bottom of the 11th on Friday night until Garrett McGowan’s RBI double walked things off in a 4-3 victory for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75, 23-41) over the Lynchburg Hillcats (63-67, 28-36) at Segra Stadium. The walk-off was the second of the season and also landed the Woodpeckers their first 11-inning victory all year.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
ROANOKE, VA
metalinjection

Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap

Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
ALTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain

SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson

The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Rocky Mount Town Council

Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hole in road likely due to water line leak

A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
CHATHAM, VA

