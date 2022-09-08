Read full article on original website
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
milb.com
McGowan’s 11th-Inning Double Walks Woodpeckers Off on Final Friday
Fayetteville, NC - A tied 3-3 game carried into the bottom of the 11th on Friday night until Garrett McGowan’s RBI double walked things off in a 4-3 victory for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75, 23-41) over the Lynchburg Hillcats (63-67, 28-36) at Segra Stadium. The walk-off was the second of the season and also landed the Woodpeckers their first 11-inning victory all year.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 3 – Play of the Night
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday night’s Play of the night comes from the Glenvar-Cave Spring game. Glenvar’s Dawson Anderson gets a key interception in the Highlanders win over the Knights.
WSLS
Bassett holds on to home field advantage, wins against Dan River in blowout match
BASSET, Va. – If you ask us, one of the sleeping dogs is Bassett — stifled in a pair of tough opening games. This team has breakout potential. Tonight, they were victorious with a final score of 63-7.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt falls to Riverheads 35-21, one shy of VHSL record
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt had their 52-game-win streak broken Friday night by Riverheads, falling 35-21. A win would have given Lord Botetourt the record for the longest string of wins in VHSL history.
WDBJ7.com
Bluegrass great Herschel Sizemore has died
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluegrass great and longtime Roanoke Valley resident Herschel Sizemore has died. A native of Alabama, Sizemore started playing when he was just seven years old. He worked with many of the best-known musicians in Bluegrass during his influential career. Sizemore also recorded and performed with his...
metalinjection
Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap
Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
wfxrtv.com
“Old Salem Days” attracts a crowd despite rain
SALEM, Va (WFXR) — Salem Rotary hosted their 42nd annual “Old Salem Days” event Saturday on Main street. The event featured vendors, food, and overall fun for people of all ages. Event coordinators say people began showing up as early as 7:30 in the morning. Although this year’s event was met with rain, one Salem Rotary member says it was still a huge success.
WSLS
It’s a busy Saturday across the area, but you’ll need the rain gear to enjoy it
ROANOKE, Va. – Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather Friday! We’re already seeing some changes today in the form of extra clouds and rain increasing from the south. There are many festivals and things to do scheduled for our Saturday, like...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
WDBJ7.com
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
WSLS
Olde Salem Days Festival returns to Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A family favorite is back this weekend – the 42nd Annual Olde Salem Days Festival returns on Saturday. Downtown Salem will be filled with nearly 300 crafters and vendors, a car show, music, food, and much more. There are even 70 new vendors this year.
Franklin News Post
6 candidates seeking 2 seats on Rocky Mount Town Council
Six candidates are competing for two seats on the Rocky Mount Town Council. The two council seats up for election are currently held by Bobby Moyer and A. Ralph Casey, both of whom are running in the election. “Bobby Moyer joined Town Council in July 2010. Moyer is a former...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
chathamstartribune.com
Hole in road likely due to water line leak
A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
