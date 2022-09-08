ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocalahorseproperties.com

World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!

For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
TRENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
WCJB

New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
TRAVEL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida men’s golf wins season opener: The Fighting Irish Classic

Florida men’s golf began its season on the right foot this past weekend. The Gators won the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, to open their 2022 season. UF took home the hardware with a 21-under-par team performance. Florida just edged out Georgia Southern, who surged on the last day to finish in second at 20-under-par.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Volunteers#Latin American Culture#Hispanic Culture#Racism#Hippodrome Theatre#Glff#Spanish#Gilberto De Paz Tropix#Afro Cuban
Independent Florida Alligator

No. 16 Gators sweep FGCU in second game of Sunshine Invitational

As the Gators volleyball team made its way to the back of the court for the starting lineup introductions, a familiar face stood with them, albeit not in uniform. Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason, her gray hoodie an outlier among a row of white jerseys, did not play in either of Friday’s tilts against Georgia Southern and Florida Gulf Coast.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Gators superfan group reunites 20 years later

Sporting orange athletic shorts and beanies, blue knee-length capes, orange-and-blue striped face paint and no shirts, the Super Gators pushed through a crowd of booing University of Tennessee fans in 2004, dodging ice cubes and trash. Despite the loss, they kept their heads high with pride for their school. At...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Independent Florida Alligator

No.16 Florida volleyball back in the win column, sweeps Georgia Southern

After a tough road trip up north, the Gators came back to Gainesville with a long weekend ahead of them. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria sliced the air as she hit the ball over the net to cap off a four point scoring run in the third set. Her kill ensured UF would start the weekend on the brightside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy