FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
WCJB
Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
ocala-news.com
Fordham Early Learning Academy, Ocala Charter Middle School joining free meals program
Students at Fordham Early Learning Academy and Ocala Charter Middle School will now receive free breakfast and lunch meals, joining a list of over 50 school sites in Marion County that are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision initiative. Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) has provided free meals to students...
WCJB
‘In Cross City, there’s nothing here for them to do’: Residents, family members react to shooting
Cross City, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends held a vigil for 35-year-old Brandon Godbolt, who lost his life over the weekend. The gathering was held at Dixie County High School Thursday night to pray for the victims family. The victims father, Kenneth Godbolt said “Get this violence and these...
WCJB
New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
WCJB
State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida men’s golf wins season opener: The Fighting Irish Classic
Florida men’s golf began its season on the right foot this past weekend. The Gators won the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, to open their 2022 season. UF took home the hardware with a 21-under-par team performance. Florida just edged out Georgia Southern, who surged on the last day to finish in second at 20-under-par.
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 16 Gators sweep FGCU in second game of Sunshine Invitational
As the Gators volleyball team made its way to the back of the court for the starting lineup introductions, a familiar face stood with them, albeit not in uniform. Sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason, her gray hoodie an outlier among a row of white jerseys, did not play in either of Friday’s tilts against Georgia Southern and Florida Gulf Coast.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Gators superfan group reunites 20 years later
Sporting orange athletic shorts and beanies, blue knee-length capes, orange-and-blue striped face paint and no shirts, the Super Gators pushed through a crowd of booing University of Tennessee fans in 2004, dodging ice cubes and trash. Despite the loss, they kept their heads high with pride for their school. At...
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Independent Florida Alligator
No.16 Florida volleyball back in the win column, sweeps Georgia Southern
After a tough road trip up north, the Gators came back to Gainesville with a long weekend ahead of them. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria sliced the air as she hit the ball over the net to cap off a four point scoring run in the third set. Her kill ensured UF would start the weekend on the brightside.
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville proposal aims to offer second chance to former inmates
Under a new proposal by the City of Gainesville, some businesses would not be able to reject job applicants based on their past arrests. Business owners have a chance to hear more about it during a roundtable discussion with city leaders on Thursday. Vicki Gervickas serves as the Director of...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
Independent Florida Alligator
Regional Transit System app left inaccessible to Gainesville residents for nearly a full week
Those who opened the GNV Ride RTS app most of this week were met with a perpetual loading screen and recurring error message. When students called the Regional Transit System helpline, a brief, pre-recorded message addressed the app’s connectivity issues. “We are currently experiencing difficulties with our GNV Ride...
Independent Florida Alligator
Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit
A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
wogx.com
New body camera video released in arrest of Florida man who lost eye
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A new video shows the moments that a man was arrested in Gainesville. That man blames the loss of one of his eyes on an aggressive K-9. Gainesville police released body camera video showing what happened during their encounter with 30-year-old Terrell Bradley. It all started when...
mycbs4.com
"Your dog ripped my eye out," Terrell Bradley shouts on Gainesville Police body camera
Gainesville — At 2:16 PM Gainesville Police announced they will be holding a press conference related to the investigation of Terrell Bradley. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 4 PM. On July 10th Police say they tried pull Terrell Bradley over for running a stop sign. During...
