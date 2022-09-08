2022 NFL season predictions are nearly unanimous: Eagles win the NFC East. Will they make the Super Bowl?

Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
theScore
Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for NFL Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Jameis Winston are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers rank inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning that they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys
America's team faces off against an American hero. The first Sunday Night Football game of the NFL season showcases the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline,...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will square off in an AFC South matchup to open their 2022 seasons on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Texans prediction and pick, laid out below. After going 9-8...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Keys to Victory Against Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season’s first game. It is a game that will reunite Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech. Both teams made the playoffs last season, the Cardinals will...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen seen as favorite to win first MVP award after slicing up Rams in Week 1
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Time to Schein: Patrick Mahomes Makes the Impossible POSSIBLE for Kansas City
Adam Schein shares his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and how he brings the Kansas City Chiefs to the next level.
FOX Sports
NFC West Guide: Predictions for Cardinals, Rams, 49ers and Seahawks
After a magical season that ended in a Super Bowl victory on their home field, the Los Angeles Rams believe they can be the first team in nearly 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champs. Just ask cocksure cornerback Jalen Ramsey. "When you have great ambition to be legendary...
2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks
This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.
