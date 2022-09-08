ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' team captains will lead by example this season

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Denver Broncos players elected five team captains for the 2022 NFL season this week: quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, safety Justin Simmons, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and kicker Brandon McManus.

“I think those guys are all really good players,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. “Not only are they really good players, but they’re really good leaders, and they are great people. So I think those things all take into account for it, and there are guys that have been here and done some really good things and we are looking for great things from them.”

Not all of those players have the exact same leadership style, but they will all aim to lead by example this season. Sutton will let his actions do most of his talking.

“I’ll show you more than I’ll tell you,” the receiver said. “You probably won’t hear me as much, but I try to lead by example and try to show the guys what the right way [is]. I’ll take guys off to the side and talk to them. I’m not a big ‘hurrah’ type, I guess. Sometimes I am — you guys see me — but a lot of the time, I take a guy off to the side if they look a little confused or something.

“Take them off to the side, talk to them and help them understand because I feel like that’s the best way to be able to learn. I try to do that for the young guys and anybody else who needs advice or help with whatever is going on.”

Wilson, Sutton, Chubb, Simmons and McManus will be the team’s key leaders both on and off the field this fall, aiming to set an example of a winning mentality to all of their teammates.

