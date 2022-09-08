Read full article on original website
Dave Roberts refused to pitch to Manny Machado, and for good reason
With the game on the line in the 10th inning, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chose to let someone on the San Diego Padres beat his team other than hot-hitting Manny Machado. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres renewed their I-5 rivalry on Friday night in rainy...
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
3 Yankees players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster
These three New York Yankees players have proven they should be nowhere near the team’s postseason roster. Despite the “collapse” the New York Yankees are going through, they’re going to find themselves in the postseason. They will probably even get a first-round bye and secure the No. 2 seed.
Cubs: Tom Ricketts sounds cheap as ever in latest offseason comment
The Chicago Cubs have an important offseason ahead of them. While Tom Ricketts acknowledges this, he won’t commit to spending more money. Ricketts gave the media an important lesson on deflecting in his latest comments about the looming offseason. The Cubs chairman was asked about offseason spending, and rather...
Mike Francesa freaks out about Mets retiring SF Giants legend Willie Mays' number
For some reason, Mike Francesa is furious that the Mets retired Willie Mays' number.
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets stumbled on a necessary role they should think of differently moving forward
Tip your cap with one hand and throw up a high-five with the other toward Trevor Williams. The New York Mets pitcher has found his niche this season as a long man out of the bullpen and occasional starter. What he has done is nothing new to baseball. It’s actually...
5 Mets players we already forgot were on the 2022 roster at some point
It takes more than a 26-man roster to get through an MLB season. The New York Mets have invited plenty of participants to the 2022 roster and could break last year’s record of having 64 players appear in a game. There are those Mets we remember well and think...
Second-place Mets aren’t taking advantage of their “soft” schedule
New York Mets in second place isn’t something fans are accustomed to seeing. Well, it finally happened. The Atlanta Braves caught the Mets on a day when they shouldn’t have. The Mets opened up a series against a very bad Miami Marlins team while the Braves had to...
New York Mets’ Fan Favorite is ‘Stupid’ Says Celebrity Fan, But Why?
Amidst all of the success for the New York Mets this season, one phenomenon has dominated the headlines more than any other: Timmy Trumpet, and his song, Narco. The song Narco gained notoriety for being the walk-out song for New York Mets' closer, Edwin Diaz, and has gone viral during the 2022 MLB season. From Tik Tok, to Instagram, to Twitter and beyond, baseball fans have used Timmy Trumpet's song to create viral videos of them "running out" of certain situations, mirroring the routine of the Mets' flame-throwing right-handed pitcher.
Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed
Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
What would a Pete Alonso extension look like for the New York Mets?
Since being called up in 2019, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been a powerhouse hitter in the lineup and a leader for the team. In his rookie year, he won the Home Run Derby, broke the major league record for most home runs as a rookie with 53, and was Rookie of the Year.
Braves still Mets 'boogeyman' as NL East race remains tight
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the division title race in the National League East between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Mets currently have a half game lead in the NL East.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill
The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
