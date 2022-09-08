Amidst all of the success for the New York Mets this season, one phenomenon has dominated the headlines more than any other: Timmy Trumpet, and his song, Narco. The song Narco gained notoriety for being the walk-out song for New York Mets' closer, Edwin Diaz, and has gone viral during the 2022 MLB season. From Tik Tok, to Instagram, to Twitter and beyond, baseball fans have used Timmy Trumpet's song to create viral videos of them "running out" of certain situations, mirroring the routine of the Mets' flame-throwing right-handed pitcher.

