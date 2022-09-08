ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Yankees players who shouldn’t sniff the postseason roster

These three New York Yankees players have proven they should be nowhere near the team’s postseason roster. Despite the “collapse” the New York Yankees are going through, they’re going to find themselves in the postseason. They will probably even get a first-round bye and secure the No. 2 seed.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cubs: Tom Ricketts sounds cheap as ever in latest offseason comment

The Chicago Cubs have an important offseason ahead of them. While Tom Ricketts acknowledges this, he won’t commit to spending more money. Ricketts gave the media an important lesson on deflecting in his latest comments about the looming offseason. The Cubs chairman was asked about offseason spending, and rather...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Q 105.7

New York Mets’ Fan Favorite is ‘Stupid’ Says Celebrity Fan, But Why?

Amidst all of the success for the New York Mets this season, one phenomenon has dominated the headlines more than any other: Timmy Trumpet, and his song, Narco. The song Narco gained notoriety for being the walk-out song for New York Mets' closer, Edwin Diaz, and has gone viral during the 2022 MLB season. From Tik Tok, to Instagram, to Twitter and beyond, baseball fans have used Timmy Trumpet's song to create viral videos of them "running out" of certain situations, mirroring the routine of the Mets' flame-throwing right-handed pitcher.
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed

Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will square off in an NL East matchup on Friday night in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below. New York had been the toast of the NL East for the […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Shares The Latest On Tylor Megill

The New York Mets are preparing for an upcoming stretch without one of their two aces in Max Scherzer. Scherzer went on the injured list yesterday with left side fatigue, retroactive to Sunday. That’s a tough blow for the Mets, but on the opposite side of the coin, they may...
QUEENS, NY
