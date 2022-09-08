Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
09/13/2022: Taste of Fall….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, & Rob Lindenmuth. As of 553pm…. here’s the rainfall that’s accumulated since earlier this morning…. amounts should easily continue to go up from Albany points south & east…. Partly sunny skies for Wednesday…. as a...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Capital Region
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Washington Counties until 3:45 p.m. According to Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo, gusts can get up to 60 mph and 1-inch hail is possible.
Crash closes lanes on I-90 eastbound ramp to I-787
At least one lane was closed, and severe traffic issues were reported after a crash on the I-90 eastbound ramp to I-787 Tuesday morning.
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brunswick
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night.
Gov. Hochul ends COVID-19 state disaster emergency
Governor Kathy Hochul is not extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. The emergency is set to expire at midnight on September 12.
Gov. Hochul will not renew COVID emergency powers
. It’s been nearly two years since New York has led the fight against the corona virus, but as the virus evolves so does the battle. On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending COVID emergency powers which she's held onto since former Governor Cuomo left office in August of last year.
Police: Castleton man robs 3 people, hits 1 with gun
A Castleton man is behind bars after police say he robbed three people and hit one of them in the face with a BB gun.
Whitehall, Queensbury residents face drug charges
Last week, two North Country area residents were arrested following a traffic stop. Both face charges including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine possession with intent to sell, after drugs and other items were found in their possession.
Northumberland man accused of raping child in Moreau
On September 12, State Troopers arrested Siatar K. Creech, 36, of Northumberland after he allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 17 on multiple occasions.
COVID Emergency powers ended, what’s next?
On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending her COVID emergency powers - the same order that suspended the Comptroller's office from reviewing COVID contracts. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with an expert who explained why its crucial the Comptrollers office gets back to being the fiscal watchdog for New York.
Albany Med to pay over $100K to former nurses
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System. This comes after The AG's Office found that Albany Med forced former nurses to pay fees they weren’t required to after resignation or termination.
Schodack man arrested on gun charges
A Schodack man has been arrested on gun charges after an alleged fight at a Nassau home. New York State Police said Benjamin Sager, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Saratoga on September 11.
