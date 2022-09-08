ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NEWS10 ABC

09/13/2022: Taste of Fall….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, & Rob Lindenmuth. As of 553pm…. here’s the rainfall that’s accumulated since earlier this morning…. amounts should easily continue to go up from Albany points south & east…. Partly sunny skies for Wednesday…. as a...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul will not renew COVID emergency powers

. It’s been nearly two years since New York has led the fight against the corona virus, but as the virus evolves so does the battle. On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending COVID emergency powers which she's held onto since former Governor Cuomo left office in August of last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

COVID Emergency powers ended, what’s next?

On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending her COVID emergency powers - the same order that suspended the Comptroller's office from reviewing COVID contracts. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with an expert who explained why its crucial the Comptrollers office gets back to being the fiscal watchdog for New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Med to pay over $100K to former nurses

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System. This comes after The AG's Office found that Albany Med forced former nurses to pay fees they weren’t required to after resignation or termination.
ALBANY, NY

