ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zac Efron shuts down plastic surgery rumours and explains ‘jaw-gate’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07mg9G_0hmnmu5B00

Zac Efron has addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery , revealing that changes to the shape of his jaw were actually the result of an injury .

In April 2021, images of the actor went viral after fans noticed a change to the structure of his face, with many questioning whether his newly pronounced jaw was the result of cosmetic surgery.

The conversation was dubbed “jaw-gate” by some.

In a new interview, Efron addressed the rumours about his appearance and said the change to his face was actually due to an accident that shattered his jaw.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Efron
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

North West begs mom Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her singing

North West really wants people to just “Stop,” including her mom, Kim Kardashian. The 9-year-old was caught singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” with her famous mama, who uploaded the video – seemingly without North’s consent – to Instagram on Thursday. As the catchy hit played, the mother-daughter duo were riding around in a car with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. Kim, 41, smiled ear to ear while lip-syncing the words, at one point telling the girls to “sing it!” That’s when North chimed in, screaming from the backseat, “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!” The Skims founder laughed and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Plastic Surgery#Rumours#Cosmetic Surgery#Actor
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser

The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Major Concern For 'Erratic' Cara Delevingne After She Looks Disheveled Hitching Ride On Jay Z's Private Jet

Cara Delevingne has been sparking concern for months with her strange behavior. On Monday, September 5, the supermodel was seen arriving at Van Nuys Airport to board Jay Z's private plane, which she sat in for 45 minutes before disembarking and leaving the airstrip. Delevingne appeared to be disheveled with dark circles around her eyes while she smoked a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt and no shoes. According to eyewitnesses, the actress erratic, not being able to control her body movements and was seen bending over with her hands in her mop of hair. CARA DELEVINGNE RESPONDS TO JUSTIN...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe

Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Kris Jenner Denies Rumors That Scott Disick Was “Excommunicated” From The Kardashian Family

If there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian family — they will always have each other’s backs. Fans of the show will remember during the first season of their Hulu series — The Kardashians — the family showcased a little of how they plan to navigate moving forward with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian […] The post Kris Jenner Denies Rumors That Scott Disick Was “Excommunicated” From The Kardashian Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Hangs With Pete Davidson’s Pal Orlando Bloom At Kendall Jenner’s Party

Kendall Jenner threw a shindig on the eve of Aug. 18, or 8/18, to celebrate her tequila brand, Tequila 818, and several A-listers showed up, to no surprise. One eye-catching photo from the event, which was obtained by TMZ and can be seen here, showed Kim Kardashian chatting with her ex, Pete Davidson‘s friend and co-star, Orlando Bloom. Kim, 41, who wore a black outfit, could be seen smiling up at Orlando, 45, who donned a blue suit jacket. He laughed as he grabbed Kim’s hand in a friend-like handshake. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Queen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's Suicide

600Breezy is grieving the death of his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson, who allegedly took her own life on Tuesday (September 7). The rapper posted Jackson's last message to him, which some would deem to be her suicide note, just before she reportedly committed suicide. In his emotional post, the "New Opps" rapper shared, "You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im f****d up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy