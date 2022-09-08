Zac Efron shuts down plastic surgery rumours and explains ‘jaw-gate’

Zac Efron has addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery , revealing that changes to the shape of his jaw were actually the result of an injury .

In April 2021, images of the actor went viral after fans noticed a change to the structure of his face, with many questioning whether his newly pronounced jaw was the result of cosmetic surgery.

The conversation was dubbed “jaw-gate” by some.

In a new interview, Efron addressed the rumours about his appearance and said the change to his face was actually due to an accident that shattered his jaw.

