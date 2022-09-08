ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Triston Casas not in Boston's lineup on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is being replaced at first base by Christian Arroyo versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. In 20 plate appearances this season, Casas has a .111 batting average with a .478 OPS, 1 home...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks was removed midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. “I got benched during the game. That’s rough, especially when all you want to do is produce for your team and,your first two bats are strikeouts,” Hicks said. Randy Arozarena had an RBI double in the first off Frankie Montas (5-12) to put the Rays ahead to stay. Wander Franco hit a two-out, two-on drive in the fourth that dropped out of Hicks’ glove along the left-field foul line just in front of the wall. Hicks drooped his head for a few seconds, thinking he caught the ball and the drive was foul, and two runs scored before he reacted and picked up the ball.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts (back) hitting third in Red Sox's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is starting in Friday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Bogaerts will man his normal position after Boston's shortstop missed time with a back ailment, Enrique Hernandez was shifted to center field and Rob Refsnyder was given the night off. In a matchup versus right-hander...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Rays try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

LINE: Yankees -115, Rays -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the New York Yankees. New York is 83-56 overall and 48-22 at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Henderson’s big hit helps Orioles rally past Red Sox 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — No matter how this season ends for the Baltimore Orioles, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of their young players are experiencing meaningful games. “This is going to be really beneficial for them going forward into next year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Being able to be in a tight ballgame in a pennant race against the Red Sox, that’s only going to be helpful going forward.”
