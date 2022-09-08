Sarah Ferguson attends Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood A-list

The Duchess of York has made a surprise appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

On Wednesday (7 September), Sarah Ferguson , 62, walked the red carpet alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman .

Ferguson, who was married to Prince Andrew and is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, attended the premiere of The Son .

Dern and Jackman star in the film alongside Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.

The Son is based on director Florian Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils , and acts as a prequel to The Father , which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, the latter going on to win the Best Actor Oscar for his performance.

Ferguson wore a floor-length emerald green wrap dress which offset her auburn locks.

Dern wore a sparkling navy ballgown with ornamented gems on top of a layer of pearl-beaded netting. She paired the gown with a sequins blazer that featured pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs on the back.

Earlier in the day Dern was pictured in a vibrant knitted dress, featuring a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange.

Her co-star Kirby also sparkled on the carpet, in a floor-length dress, covered in mirrored fragments, complete with furry lining.

Ferguson made a second appearance at the festival on Thursday morning (8 September) after arriving at â€‹â€‹Hotel Excelsior via river boat.

She is wearing a black dress and sneakers, with a light blue blazer and a black headband.

Additional reporting by PA