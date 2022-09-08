ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress is perfect for autumn – here's how to buy it

By Lauren Cunningham
 2 days ago

The start of the new term has finally arrived, and although it’s only been a few days, we’re willing to bet the packed lunches, uniform washing and school run madness have come back into your life just as quickly as they left, making the past six weeks feel like a distant memory.

But, one part of the groundhog day routine we’re glad to have back is Holly and Phil on our morning TV. While Rochelle Humes , Ruth Langsford and Josie Gibson were all wonderful stand-ins for Holly, the Willoughby wardrobe is a favourite for fashion fans, and today’s look is no exception.

Since being back, we’ve seen Holly in a radiant red skirt and shirt , a preppy pinafore from & Other Stories and a pretty pink checked skirt and blouse .

But today, the presenter is certainly dressed for autumn, opting for a deep auburn polka dot frock from one of her favourite high street stores. Midi in length with a sweet button-up front, it’s sure to work wonders in anyone’s winter wardrobe.

However, there is a slight catch. Holly’s beautiful brown colourway isn’t yet available to buy. But fear not, as we’ve gotten near enough with a navy version. Here’s where to shop the look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

The definition of wanting what we can’t have, Holly’s brown dress isn’t actually available to buy yet.

However, we’ve found the frock in a different colourway from high street hero M&S.

Finery polka dot midi shirt dress: £89, Marksandspencer.com

Polka dot is a print that can be worn year-round, and this dress is the perfect example. Whether kept cool with a classic court shoe as shown by Holly or warmed up with knee-high boots and tights, this failsafe frock is sure to see you through many years. The navy, in our opinion, is even more wearable, taking you through autumn and into winter with style, and don’t be scared to amp up the white accessories to really make it pop.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning ?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com ).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

