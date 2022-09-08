UK weather: Flood warnings for Scotland as heavy rain lashes country

Britons are in for another thrashing of rain on Thursday as heavy downpours are forecast across the UK , with several flood alerts in place across Scotland.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.

The weather service warned the alert would mean heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and disruption to roads and properties, with people urged to take care when travelling.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) for Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun, the River Isla at Coupar Angus and Aberbothrie.

It has also issued eight flood alerts in Dundee and Angus, Tayside, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Central, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, and Scottish Borders.

According to SEPA, a flood alert is an early indication of potential flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water. It is issued for larger geographical areas – usually the boundaries of local authorities.

If an alert is issued in your area, you should remain alert and vigilant and make early preparations for potential flooding.

A flood warning means that flooding is imminent, and you must take immediate measures to protect yourself and your property.

In the south, heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.

The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend.

Met Office five-day forecast

Heavy showers again for many.

Today:

A mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail and thunder, and slow-moving across England and Wales. More persistent heavy rain reaching the northeast later.

Tonight:

Rain, perhaps heavy, moving west across Scotland, perhaps affecting northwest England, North Wales and parts of Northern Ireland later. Elsewhere, showers mostly dying out but some persisting near southern coasts.

Friday:

Cloud and rain across northern and western areas will clear east with scattered heavy showers developing in south. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be mainly dry with sunshine.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Fewer showers on Saturday, although these could be heavy in the southeast. It will be more unsettled from the west through Sunday, moving erratically east on Monday, but warmer in the southeast.