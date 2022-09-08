ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rust production company denies liability for Halyna Hutchins death

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viQKI_0hmnm97d00

Rust Movie Productions has denied liability in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

Hutchins died on 21 October 2021 after being struck by a bullet fired from a gun held by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set.

The production company behind Rust has since claimed it wasn’t responsible for the death because it was not the employer in charge of supervising the set.

They argued it relied on independent contractors, including armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and emphasised that she is “singularly responsible for all tasks associated with the use of firearms and ammunition.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Darius Campbell Danesh’s family explains injury that lead to chloroethane use

The family of former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has said that he was “suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010”, as they thanked everyone for their “love and kindness” following his death.The singer and actor was found dead in his US apartment, in Rochester, Minnesota, last month at the age of 41.He died from “inhalation of chloroethane”, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed, with his death ruled an accident by the medical examiner.Post-mortem examination documents obtained by the PA news agency listed “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Lookout

Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents

A judge this week shot down a bid by the federal government to force each of the 104 Grainger County slaughterhouse workers rounded up in a legally suspect raid to file suit against agents accused of targeting them solely based on their race or ethnicity. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Tuesday agreed to grant […] The post Federal judge OKs class action status for immigrant slaughterhouse workers suing federal agents appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
AOL Corp

LGBT groups sue over rule prohibiting gender-affirming treatment through Medicaid

Four LGBT and health advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against a Florida rule that prevents people from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming medical care. The rule from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administrators (AHCA), which went into effect last month, removed Medicaid coverage for puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Teamsters union launches new division to help Amazon workers: 'Defending workers from unchecked exploitation'

One of the largest labor unions in the United States has launched a new division focused on assisting Amazon employees, amid an evolving effort by workers to unionize. In a statement, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters called Amazon "one of the world’s most dangerous employers" and said its new arm would work to unite Amazon employees, secure workplace protections in the warehouse and defend workers from "unchecked exploitation."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Kath Lee

Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.

Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Taylor Swift Files to Exclude 'Unqualified' Witnesses From Copyright Trial

Taylor Swift's legal team is asking a federal judge to remove several "unqualified" expert witnesses from her upcoming copyright trial, new reports reveal. The songwriter, 32, is gearing up for the jury trial in January, where she will fight allegations that she stole lyrics for her 2014 hit single, "Shake It Off," from a 2001 3LW song, "Playas Gon' Play."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Movie Info#Production Company#Firearms#Film Star#Rust Movie Productions
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy