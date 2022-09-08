MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay has become a post-tropical cyclone after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it is causing rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water. By Friday night, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was predicted to become a remnant low before Saturday morning.

