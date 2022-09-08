Read full article on original website
Documents on Noem investigation released
(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced. South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
Tim Michels spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures is set to conclude its public informational meetings soon. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records.
Results in the five most expensive Democratic Wisconsin House primaries
Democratic primary elections for all 99 districts in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Aug. 9, 2022. Of the 99 districts up for election in 2022, eight had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $408,615. Candidates raised an...
Pastor opts to walk beside those she serves
Every week, Rev. Sharon Ball wades like Moses into a sea of hundreds of female prisoners. Armed with only a body alarm, pepper spray and a radio, the pilgrimage through locked doors and security checkpoints has become second nature to her. There was a time when Ball would have recoiled...
Kay degenerates after veering from Mexico- California border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay has become a post-tropical cyclone after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it is causing rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water. By Friday night, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was predicted to become a remnant low before Saturday morning.
Gas prices continue downward trend in Minnesota
(Undated)--Gas prices are dropping again in Minnesota. Triple A is reporting the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in the Gopher State is $3.73. They say that's down from last week's average of $3.82 and last month's average of $4.07 statewide. Alexandria is currently averaging $3.59 a gallon,...
