When the U.S. dollar is appreciating in value and trending upward, natural gas price trends upward as well to put moderately extreme pressures on the SPDR® SandP 500 (NYSE:SPY) and Crude oil. As most energy transactions are conducted in U.S. dollars, this makes sense. Yet, with the recent agreement signed by Russia and China to conduct future energy transactions in Rubles and Yuan (Source: Nikkei Asia), will it result in more muted price trends in the future?

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO