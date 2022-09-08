MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Some in-game adversity hit Miami for the first time this season. The Hurricanes responded. A pair of third-quarter touchdowns — barely 2 minutes apart — changed the game, Henry Parrish rushed for 102 yards and a score, and No. 15 Miami pulled away in the second half to beat Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (2-0) trailed for most of the second quarter, then shook off the slow start by scoring the game’s final 27 points. “I think it’s a good thing, actually,” said Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception. “Obviously, we want to move the ball with ease ... but I think adversity, we needed that for the rest of the season, just to experience that a little.”

