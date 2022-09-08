ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton wears Rixo polka dot dress for back-to-school drop off – here’s how you can rent it

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWMWc_0hmnlGBG00

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped off their brood – Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at their new school, Lambrook School on Wednesday 7 September. The entire “ gang ” – as Prince William called them – looked in good spirits as they walked hand in hand to meet the head teacher.

The children were dressed in their uniforms, but it’s of course Kate Middleton ’s back-to-school ensemble that caught our attention. For the occasion, the duchess opted for a dress from one of her favourite fashion brands : Rixo.

In a similar style to the pink dress she was spotted in during a royal visit to the Bahamas , Kate’s school drop off ensemble has a more autumnal feel with its brown polka dot print. Colou aside, it’s clear that she’s a fan of the Rixo Izzy dress silhouette.

The duchess kept her accessories to a minimum, styling with her signature pearl drop earrings and a pair of brown suede pumps. As for her hair, she debuted a slightly different style for the new season – cheek-sweeping bangs and some more layers.

If you’re coveting Kate’s polka dot dress, it’s unfortunately sold out. But all is not lost as it is available to rent at Hurr, a wardrobe rental service , and there are similar styles to buy. Naturally, here you’ll find the best options for recreating her look.

Rixo Izzy dress: From £43, Hurrcollective.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Vdx0_0hmnlGBG00

Unfortunately, Kate’s copper dot pleated shirt dress (£245, Rixo.co.uk ) from Rixo is currently sold out (although you can sign up to receive a notification when this item is restocked). But, much like The Vampire’s Wife dress she wore for her portrait with Prince William, you can rent it on wardrobe rental service, Hurr.

The Izzy dress from Rixo is a firm favourite of hers, she wore the bubble gum pink colourway for royal duties in the Bahamas. With a relaxed silhouette, it features a fitted hip pane to give the dress slightly more structure, while the collar makes it slightly smarter. If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for an autumnal wedding or occasion, this is the perfect dress to rent.

Rent now

Lindex long sleeve buttoned midi dress: £39.99, Lindex.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06r88l_0hmnlGBG00

Much-like Kate’s Rixo Izzy dress, this high street alternative features a fit and flare silhouette, and a slight puff to the long sleeves. Where it differs from the duchess’s is this one is slightly more informal, making it a great throw-on-and-go piece to have in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Finery Jaela polka dot midi dress: £89, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6Kc9_0hmnlGBG00

For something more fitted, we love this midi dress from Finery. With an A-line silhouette, it’ll work to accentuate your waist, while the addition of the pearl buttons is the perfect nod to Kate’s outfit. A great option if you’re stuck for workwear outfit ideas.

Buy now

Rixo Raeya copper dot: £325, Rixo.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmfbM_0hmnlGBG00

OK, we know this isn’t a shirt dress, but this structureless dress is very chic, and it comes in the same colourway as Kate’s Izzy number. It can easily be dressed up – with a pair of coordinating coloured heels – or down, with trainers. It’s a yes from us, and we suspect that the duchess would love it too.

Buy now

River Island brown polka dot midi shirt dress: £42, Riverisland.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0txI_0hmnlGBG00

For another gorgeous brown polka dot dress, River Island has come to the rescue. This one is very similar to Kate’s, although it features a V-neck and short sleeves. It’s only available in select sizes at the moment though, so if yours isn’t in stock then maybe one of our other finds is a better choice.

Buy now

Love Kate Middleton’s fashion looks? Read our guide to her favourite high street fashion brands

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kate Middleton Debuts a New Fall Haircut at Her Three Children's First Day of School

The Duchess of Cambridge has experimented with bangs, different lengths and a variety of hair colors in the past Kate Middleton is giving her hair a fall refresh! The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, debuted a new hairstyle on Wednesday while accompanying her three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — at their new school's orientation day. She appeared to have taken off a bit of length and added more layers, in addition to some touched-up highlights. Earlier this summer, Kate's hair reached the middle of her back, with subtle...
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon Now

Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Duchess of Cambridge, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
TODAY.com

I tried these pants that look like jeans but feel like a cozy pair of joggers

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. After another day of dragging my feet from dressing room to dressing room, only to end up disappointed, I decided to try my luck with a quick search on Amazon. I was hesitant at first, remembering how some past clothing purchases I'd made from the retailer hadn't worked out. And denim from Amazon? This would be a first. When I stumbled upon a pair of distressed options made by Sidefeel, I thought I had finally found my perfect pair of jeans.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC

Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#V Neck Dress#The Dress#Wedding#Street Fashion
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Re-Creates ‘Parent Trap’ Photo with Her Brother in Trench Coat, Leggings and Sporty Sneakers

Leave it to Lindsay Lohan to master the art of self-references. The actress’ latest dose of nostalgia comes from a 1998 photo she re-created with her younger brother, Dakota, in front of Big Ben in London. In the original 24-year-old photo, the “Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen” star wears a yellow and white gingham-print jacket and skirt — similar to those worn in the movie by one of her characters, Hallie — while holding a one-year-old Dakota. In the duo’s 2022 shot, which both Lohans shared on Instagram, Dakota holds her in a similar pose; for the occasion, the actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

2022 is my main character year. There, I said it! I’m dressing up every damn day—or at the very least, putting on a great pair of boots. We all know footwear can elevate even the simplest of outfits, which is why I have my eye on the top 2022 boot trends. And luckily, there’s quite a bit to choose from! First up on the list is a trend for my girls who love a heeled moment but haven’t worn actual heels since pre-pandemic. Skinny-heeled boots are very much in, but it’s up to you whether you choose to go with sky-high...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More

Fall fashion shopping sprees have begun and one sale you don't want to miss is the Nordstrom Sale. If you missed out on the Anniversary Sale, this end-of-summer savings event is your opportunity to save on best-selling brands, including Free People, Madewell, UGG, Tory Burch, Steve Madden and more. Now through September 12, Nordstrom's big sale has deals up to 60% off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Shop O.G. Nap Dresses and More Up to 47% Off at Hill House Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Nap Dress is a phenomenon. An enigma. A miracle. It's an absolute staple in any modern fashionista's wardrobe, and it's something we never want to be without. It's a flowy, stylish dress that's "soft, comfortable, and pretty […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Billie Lourd Wears a Striking Sequin Slip Dress to Announce Her Pregnancy

Billie Lourd just announced her pregnancy in striking fashion. Posing on the red carpet for the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere in London on Sept. 7, the actor cradled her baby bump with husband Austen Rydell right by her side. Lourd, who plays Wren Butler in the film, alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney, looked radiant in a blush-pink sequin minidress from Rodarte's fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. “Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies.” A classic line by Tom Hanks in You’ve Got Mail. But the truth is, […]
APPAREL
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy