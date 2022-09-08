Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Jack Pezold confirms sale of 20 Chattahoochee Valley McDonald’s to California businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A highly successful Columbus businessman who has sold tens of millions of hamburgers in the Chattahoochee Valley, has now sold his restaurants. Jack Pezold confirmed to WRBL in an exclusive interview on Thursday that his restaurants have been sold to a California businessman. Pezold came to Columbus 42 years ago and […]
opelikaobserver.com
New Restaurant Coming Soon
AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Run trails, yell 'War Eagle,' feed the goats this weekend
O Grows Garden is kicking off fall with Saturdays at the Garden from 9 a.m. to noon across the street from the Opelika Public Library. Saturdays in the Garden is a family-friendly event where people of all ages can do arts and crafts, learn more about planting and harvesting, and buy homemade treats.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika
Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”. Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to...
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot
After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: Intake Diversion: Possible solutions for keeping your pet
Intake diversion is a program that assists people, helping them keep their pets or foster until a forever home is found. We all know and deal with the road construction that begins every fall, and we have to find new ways around town. Intake diversion can be a detour, a different road to take while a potential forever road is built or fixed, or in our case, forever home.
Opelika-Auburn News
'A very emotional experience': Runners gather early in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher's run
About 30 local runners gathered early Monday in downtown Auburn to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run. Fletcher, 34, a teacher and mother of two from Memphis, was abducted and killed while on a run just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 2. Her body was found on Monday in a vacant lot in Memphis several miles from where she was last seen.
Opelika-Auburn News
The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season
If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?. University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience...
elmoreautauganews.com
Early morning fire damages Ace Linen on Main Street in Millbrook
PHOTOS BY HEATHER KNIGHT – EAN. MILLBROOK – Around 3:40 a.m. this morning Millbrook Fire Department and Police Department personnel responded to a reported fire at Ace Linen, located at 3350 Main Street in Millbrook. Smoke and flames were visible from the building, which sells janitorial and paper...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
alabamanews.net
Guthrie’s coming back to the River Region
An Alabama-based chicken finger chain is coming back to Montgomery. Guthrie’s announced in 2019 that they would be coming near Taco Bell on Eastchase Parkway, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the process. Ground has officially been broken and construction is underway. This will be the first location in...
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
WSFA
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
WTVM
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local criminal defense and personal injury attorney, Ralston Jarrett, has died at age 33. Jarrett was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. According to Jarrett’s website, after graduating from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Jarrett interned at the District Attorney’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
O-A News' parent company bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Opelika-Auburn News, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
