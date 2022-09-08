Meet the candidates of the District 22 senate Democratic primary

Read full article on original website
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
Morse vows to finish ‘Trump’s wall’ in race for GOP Senate nomination in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse pledged to "finish" former President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in a new television commercial that launches with just two weeks to go until primary day in the key general election battleground state. Morse, a longtime small business...
NBC News
New Hampshire Republican Senate hopefuls trash FBI, 2020 election results on debate stage
Republican candidates in a New Hampshire Senate primary debate over the weekend raced to the right, casting doubt on the 2020 election and discrediting the FBI after the recent search of former President Donald Trump's home. Speaking at a debate sponsored by the Government Integrity Project, a conservative group, retired...
Watch Dana Bash press GOP candidate: Was Biden legitimately elected?
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asks Republican Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley whether she accepts that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
As Republicans stumble – could Democrats really hold on to the Senate?
Republicans need just one seat to regain the chamber, but recent failures mean things are looking up for the Democrats
Republicans' Senate Chances Hit Rough Patch With Inexperienced Candidates
Joan Greve, a senior political reporter for Guardian U.S., joins Cheddar Politics to discuss the race for the Senate. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to temper Republican expectations about retaking the Senate majority, citing "candidate quality" as an important factor.
Trump Says Geoff Diehl Will Rule Massachusetts With 'Iron Fist' If Elected
The gubernatorial candidate is the favorite to beat political newcomer Chris Doughty in Tuesday's GOP primary.
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Three Republicans and one Democrat are running in ranked-choice voting election for U.S. Senate in Alaska
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), Kelly Tshibaka (R), Patricia Chesbro (D), and Buzz Kelley (R) are running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Alaska on November 8, 2022. The four candidates advanced from the top-four primary held on August 16, 2022, the first time Alaska used such a system in a Senate race since voters there approved it in 2020. All candidates, regardless of party affiliation, ran in a single primary. Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro, and Kelley received the most votes and advanced to the general election, where the winner will be decided using ranked-choice voting.
NBC News
GOP leadership split over New Hampshire House primary
Republicans are eying a swing district in New Hampshire as a top pickup opportunity, but party leaders are divided over their preferred nominee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have backed Matt Mowers, a former State Department official for former President Donald Trump, in the 1st District primary. But GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed Karoline Leavitt, who previously worked for Stefanik and for the Trump administration.
Campaign Report — Last primaries of the year set for Tuesday
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and Caroline Vakil (cvakil@thehill.com).
Dems erase GOP’s Senate advantage
Four factors, including a better political environment for Democrats and some struggling GOP candidates, have turned the Senate battle into a coin flip.
As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter?
Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate Thursday, making a late effort to assert his influence in a primary that could reveal New Hampshire Republicans’ preferences between establishment politics and hardline conservatism. “We need new blood,” said Sununu. “We need fresh ideas. We need folks with a record of success. Chuck […] The post As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
2024 Watch: Pence, Pompeo, Cruz, heading to New Hampshire this month
Two potential contenders for the next race for the Republican presidential nomination return this month to New Hampshire, the state that for a century held the first primary in the race for the White House. And another possible GOP presidential contender is making his first stop in the early voting...
4.7% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries
So far this year, 205 state legislative incumbents—58 Democrats and 147 Republicans—have lost to primary challengers. Across the 43 states that have held primaries, 4.7% of incumbents running for re-election have lost, an elevated level of incumbent losses compared to previous cycles. These totals include data from state...
