Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield

Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Thomas E. Sparks – Lincoln

Thomas E. Sparks, 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron and Candida (Bonanni) Sparks. Tom was the owner of Sparks Law, serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut – but most of all,...
LINCOLN, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence

Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Cumberland, RI
Cumberland, RI
Providence, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton police investigating car crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
TIVERTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Gloria M. LaRoche – Burrillville

Gloria M. (Belisle) LaRoche, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late George A. LaRoche. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Angelina (Beauregard) Belisle.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly

A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
WESTERLY, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NewsBreak
Valley Breeze

Race for Matt & Grace set for Sept. 17

PROVIDENCE – The 13th annual Race for Matt and Grace, a 5K run, walk, or roll event, will be held at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaking program at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School

Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
PROVIDENCE, RI

