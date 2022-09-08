Read full article on original website
Related
Valley Breeze
Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield
Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
Valley Breeze
Thomas E. Sparks – Lincoln
Thomas E. Sparks, 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron and Candida (Bonanni) Sparks. Tom was the owner of Sparks Law, serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut – but most of all,...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Valley Breeze
Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence
Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Tiverton police investigating car crash
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
Valley Breeze
Gloria M. LaRoche – Burrillville
Gloria M. (Belisle) LaRoche, 93, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late George A. LaRoche. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Angelina (Beauregard) Belisle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Kingstown swears in first compassion dog
Leo, a 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, was sworn in as the department's first-ever compassion dog Thursday morning.
Turnto10.com
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
Friday Night Blitz: High school football back in action
The high school football season is officially back in full swing.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley Breeze
Race for Matt & Grace set for Sept. 17
PROVIDENCE – The 13th annual Race for Matt and Grace, a 5K run, walk, or roll event, will be held at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. There will be a speaking program at 9:30 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m.
ABC6.com
Driver charged with DUI in Warwick after crash leaves woman in ‘serious condition’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Saturday that the driver in a crash that left a woman in “serious condition” has been charged with DUI. Lt. Tim Kenyon said that the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Warwick and Killey avenues. The...
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Valley Breeze
An Evening with Spirit: A Mediumship Experience at Cumberland Library Sept. 14
CUMBERLAND – Join practicing Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., as she shares what she has learned while in communication with countless loved ones in spirit. Organizers say the evening will include a discussion...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
Which City Is More Driver-Friendly? New Bedford vs. Fall River
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
johnstonsunrise.net
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School
Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
Comments / 0