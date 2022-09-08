Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Hill Farms now Serving Meals Under License Name “Southern Hill Cafe”
The on-site eatery on 120-acre Southern Hill Farms is now registered with the State of Florida as Southern Hill Cafe
aroundosceola.com
BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala hosting waste amnesty day for electronics, hazardous waste items on September 10
The City of Ocala, in partnership with Green For Life, is hosting a waste amnesty day for electronics and hazardous waste items on Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The site for the annual collection event will be located at NE 14th Street and NE 8th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Champions Run Luxury RV Resort
Check out this beautiful sunset at Champions Run Luxury RV Resort in Ocala. Thanks to Amber Wolfe Slaga for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownnewsvolusia.com
New owner is a familiar face at Mulligans in Port Orange
Mulligans Grille of Port Orange offers good prices on great food seven days a week for lunch, dinner and, this might surprise you, breakfast four days a week. That’s right, the fun casual atmosphere owner April Dunbar has created is open for breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday to Sunday.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
ocalahorseproperties.com
World Equestrian Center Ocala Food & Wine Festival is Back!
For Immediate Release — OCALA, Florida – September 8, 2022 – The 2022 Ocala Food & Wine Festival presented by Lugano Diamonds is back for a second year at World Equestrian Center Ocala. Three-Day Culinary Celebration Proceeds to Support Local Industry. Drawing more than 800 attendees in...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected
Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sltablet.com
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
Villages Daily Sun
Residents ready to put on a show
The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
Villages Daily Sun
Updating something old to something new
Charles Freehling loves every element of his 1927 Ford Model T hot rod. From the bright orange paint job to the sound of the engine, Freehling’s mood gets a boost every time he gets in the driver’s seat. Freehling, of the Village Santiago, bought the car after moving...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital expands with 24,000 square-foot neurological intensive care unit
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Florida Healthcare, has expanded its neurological services through the addition of a Neurological Intensive Care Unit. The $29 million addition to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens on Friday, September 9. In a press release, the hospital stated that the center will add to the array of.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix store count in Florida grows as new market opens in Clermont
Lakeland, Florida-based Publix opened its newest store on Thursday at Clermont Town Center in Clermont, Florida, just west of Orlando. The 29,486-square-foot store, located at 1720 East Highway 50 in Clermont, is the grocery retailer’s latest in a string of store openings in Florida, Publix said. “We are pleased...
villages-news.com
Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!
In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Villages Daily Sun
VCCDD approves VPSD agreement for Lake County areas
The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to being able to provide ambulance transport services in areas of the community within Lake County beginning Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with Lake County to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg and portions of unincorporated Lake County.
This Is Florida's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
villages-news.com
Housing development in Wildwood will have ‘devastating’ impact on Girl Scout camp
A proposed 374-home neighborhood north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301 would harm Camp Wildwood, a Girl Scouts official told a special magistrate Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Despite the objections, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive...
Comments / 0