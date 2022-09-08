I write this letter in support of Arthur Corsini to be re-elected to the North Providence School Committee from District 3. Mr. Corsini has been a successful educator and administrator for over 30 years and a School Committee member who has served during the COVID pandemic and worked with school administration to keep schools open and students learning. Mr. Corsini’s years of experience as an educator and administrator enables him to interact with the North Providence community and address in a professional and knowledgeable manner the many items that a School Committee member must address. Mr. Corsini strives to make the best decisions that benefit the students of North Providence who attend our schools and support an ever improving school system that serves students and their families.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO