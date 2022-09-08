ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Valley Breeze

Town Council approves Tecton proposal

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday approved of a plan from Tecton Architects for short-term upgrades to the North Smithfield Police Station on Smithfield Road. Officials had previously been planning to send a ballot question to voters this fall for building a new station, but...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Limited election field in Cumberland, but GA, state races on ballot

CUMBERLAND – With Cumberland now at the midpoint of new four-year terms, local races are limited on next week’s primary ballot, but there are some General Assembly seats for a smaller percentage of town residents to settle, including Bob Phillips vs. Marlene Guay in House District 51 and Jim McLaughlin vs. Brandon Voas in House District 57.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Meet the candidates for the Republican School Committee primary

SMITHFIELD – Five candidates are competing for three seats on the five-member Smithfield School Committee in the Sept. 13 primary, including three endorsed candidates and two independent Republicans. Incumbent Richard Iannitelli is seeking re-election and is joined by fellow party members Jessica Sala and Amanda Fafard. Non-endorsed candidates Gary...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

District 49 primary candidates make final pitches

WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Democrats in House District 49, Woonsocket and North Smithfield, will head to the polls next Tuesday, Sept. 13, and select their candidate to move on to the general election against former State Rep. Jon Brien. Voters have a choice between Alex Kithes, a former Woonsocket City...
WOONSOCKET, RI
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
Valley Breeze

Kithes says he'll fight for community needs

WOONSOCKET – Alex Kithes, candidate for House District 49, said in a press release this week that he grew up in Woonsocket, in a working-class family of Greek immigrants. His first political experience was when he was in high school in 2009, fighting alongside his classmates and teachers against the city’s harsh education cuts.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Halliwell Committee is looking to get OK for master planning

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Town Council will hold a joint meeting tonight, Sept. 8, with the Halliwell Review Committee, which last met at the end of July. Board member Jeff Porter told The Breeze he hopes the Town Council will move forward with master planning for the former Halliwell Memorial School campus off Victory Highway, and the group will recommend that their findings are important in moving forward with next steps.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Michael Ukrainian Church will hold festival Sunday

WOONSOCKET – St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, located at 74 Harris Ave., will hold its annual Ukrainian Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the parish grounds. There will be traditional Ukrainian food, children’s activities, desserts, and opportunities for the public to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Rego: Corsini deserves to be re-elected

I write this letter in support of Arthur Corsini to be re-elected to the North Providence School Committee from District 3. Mr. Corsini has been a successful educator and administrator for over 30 years and a School Committee member who has served during the COVID pandemic and worked with school administration to keep schools open and students learning. Mr. Corsini’s years of experience as an educator and administrator enables him to interact with the North Providence community and address in a professional and knowledgeable manner the many items that a School Committee member must address. Mr. Corsini strives to make the best decisions that benefit the students of North Providence who attend our schools and support an ever improving school system that serves students and their families.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield

Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Slaterettes fundraiser set for Sept. 9

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Slaterettes Girls’ and Women’s Baseball League will be hosting a bingo fundraiser for their travel teams on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Brightridge Club, 59 Brightridge Ave., East Providence. The event will include food, a cash bar, door prizes and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Scout rally set for Saturday in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – A Boy Scout and Cub Scout rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Diamond Hill State Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road. There will be a Cumberland scouting sign-up for boys and girls kindergarten through age 18. Information on scouting will also be available.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

BVT Athletic Department to hold benefit yard sale

UPTON, Mass. – The Blackstone Valley Tech Athletic Department will host a large yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the school’s parking lot at 65 Pleasant St. The rain or shine event is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon. Those interested in participating as...
UPTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Thomas E. Sparks – Lincoln

Thomas E. Sparks, 59, of Lincoln, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Byron and Candida (Bonanni) Sparks. Tom was the owner of Sparks Law, serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut – but most of all,...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Board recommends change allowing Cheryl’s School of Dance move

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Board, at its Aug. 31 meeting, recommended that North Providence-based Cheryl’s School of Dance be granted the exemption it needs to complete a move to the former Chucky’s Creamery restaurant space at 48 West Wrentham Road. The applicants requested a recommendation to...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

AMCH to hold class for CPR and First Aid

CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, is sponsoring a free American Heart Association Certification Class for CPR and First Aid on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, email coordinator@amchri.org, space is limited.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Sr. Katherine Prince, FMM (M.M. Terence) – North Providence

Sr. Katherine was born in Boston on June 19, 1934, to parents who were originally from Ireland, she also had a brother, 10 years her senior. The family were active Catholics and when Katherine was in High School, she volunteered both at St. Elizabeth and Kennedy Memorial Hospitals.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Residents raise alarm at number of trees being removed for solar

SMITHFIELD – Residents and town officials on Tuesday expressed concerns about an additional 60 trees that would be taken down to make room for a large-scale solar project on Log Road. “When is Log Road no longer going to be Log Road anymore,” asked Kenneth Sousa of the Budget...
SMITHFIELD, RI

