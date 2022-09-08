ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Their doctors make the difference.

Don’t be fooled—hearing loss can happen at any age. And when it does, depending on severity, a person can feel trapped in a world of silence. Fortunately for West Central FL, the caring audiologists at Davis Family Hearing want to help their patients hear life to the fullest. They offer a full range of hearing products, from the tiniest and most advanced technologies available to entry level models to meet any need.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center Announces New Chief Quality Officer

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) recently named Dr. Satyanarayana Mukkera, as chief quality officer. An experienced critical care intensivist, Dr. Mukkera will bring exceptional leadership skills and a passion for excellence in patient care to continue outstanding results in patient quality and safety at Orlando Health ORMC. Dr....
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals

The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

VCCDD approves VPSD agreement for Lake County areas

The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to being able to provide ambulance transport services in areas of the community within Lake County beginning Oct. 1. The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with Lake County to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg and portions of unincorporated Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County approves master plan for Veterans Memorial Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission approved a roadmap to upgrade a park in the city of Ocala with help from veterans groups. Commissioners voted on Wednesday to approve their ‘master plan’ for the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The plan includes new displays, updates to existing park features, and eight new park monuments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County school gets large donation of books

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students have thousands of new books to check out. The school district received more than 63,000 books from scholastic via Toys for Tots. The books are at the Marion County School Board warehouse right now. The books were donated to Toys for...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents ready to put on a show

The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Hello, Ocala!

Jim and Wendi Moore have become a very active couple in Ocala in the year they have lived here. They enjoy all the amenities the On Top of the World community affords, as well as other parts of Ocala and Florida. Their life story reads like a storybook romance, with...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue

Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

