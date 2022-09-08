High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 7, 2022
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 6, Penn-Trafford 1
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 202, Hempfield 211
Norwin 213, Latrobe 220
Medalists: Dom Cerilli (N) 40, PJ Germano (L) 40
Section 3
Butler 194, Seneca Valley 206
Medalists: Hunter Swidzinski (B) 34, Dante Rosetti (SV) 39
North Allegheny 190, North Hills 217
Section 4
Central Catholic 192, Plum 204
Medalists: Connor Walker (CC) 34, Tim Pease, Wes Lorish (P) 38
Kiski Area 205, Gateway 263
Medalists: Max Mottura, Tyler King (KA) 40, Ryan Valentine (G) 48
Section 5
Beaver 220, Blackhawk 222
Section 6
Bethel Park 221, Canon McMillan 236
Peters Township 191, Baldwin 238
Medalists: Colton Lusk (PT) 36, Nick LaPlace (B) 42
Section 7
South Fayette* 201, Moon 201
Medalist: Hunter Wilson (M) 38
Section 8
Shaler 201, Hampton 209, Shady Side Academy 220
Medalists: Joey Miller (S) 34, Matthew Erka (H) 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Burrell 216, Valley 304
Medalists: Jaxon Logut (B) 39, Dan Patrick (V) 36
Deer Lakes 215, St. Joseph 283
Medalists: Danny McCloskey, Bryce Robson (DL) 42
Knoch 213, Riverview 226
Section 2
Derry 196, Greensburg Central Catholic 198
Medalists: Hunter Jurica (D) 33, Wade Boyle (GCC) 33
Greensburg Salem 223, Southmoreland 244
Medalists: Sam Spigarelli, Grant Smith (GS) 41, Max Sokol (S) 41
Mt. Pleasant 213, Jeannette 327
Section 3
McGuffey 211, Bentworth 260
Medalists: Logan Crowe (M) 37, Ross Skerbetz (B) 43
Section 4
Fort Cherry 208, Keystone Oaks 236
Section 7
Steel Valley 270, Brentwood 284
Medalist: Luke Vinay (SV) 46
Section 8
Belle Vernon 198, Uniontown 207
Medalists: Jordan Mocello, Patrick Bush, Seth Tomalski (BVA) 38, Logan Voytish (U) 38
Frazier 225, Elizabeth Forward 230
Medalists: Nixon Erdley (F) 39, Logan Monzak (EF) 37
Nonsection
Ringgold 218, Waynesburg 222
Medalists: Eli Callaway (R) 36, Mason Switalski, Dom Benamati (W) 42
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Seneca Valley* 165, Oakland Catholic 165
Medalists: Lihini Ranaweera (SV) 33, Paige Meyers (OC) 38
Section 2
Peters Township 162, South Fayette 176
Medalists: Ellie Benson, Brooke Vowrcheck (PT) 36, Marissa Malosh (SF) 39
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 182, Gateway 252
Class 2A
Section 1
Ligonier Valley* 218, Derry 218
Medalists: Amanda Woods (LV) 48, Bethany Dixon (D) 48
Nonsection
Central Valley 186, Blackhawk 199
Medalist: Mia Yenges (B) 46
North Allegheny 164, Shady Side Academy 184
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA) 37, Neely Nicholson (SSA) 43
*Won in playoff
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 4, South Allegheny 0
Nonsection
Neshannock at Kennedy Catholic, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Indiana at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beaver at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Freedom at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 2
California at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Mars at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 2, Allderdice 1
North Allegheny 4, Butler 3
Pine-Richland 3, Fox Chapel 1
North Hills 3, Shaler 2
Section 2
Peters Township 6, Baldwin 0
Bethel Park 13, Hempfield 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0 (OT)
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Armstrong 1
Hampton 2, Kiski Area 0
Mars 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, (n)
Connellsville 2, Belle Vernon 0
Elizabeth Forward 4, Ringgold 0
Section 3
Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0
Greensburg Salem 2, Penn Hills 1
Plum 4, Latrobe 2
Section 4
Montour 5, Blackhawk 1
Moon 5, West Allegheny 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0
Avonworth 6, Central Valley 1
North Catholic 5, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 2, Highlands 1 (OT)
Freeport 2, Burrell 0
Knoch 3, Valley 2
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 11, East Allegheny 0
Yough 12, Ligonier Valley 0
Southmoreland 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 11, Brownsville 0
Shady Side Academy 4, McGuffey 1
South Park 2, West Mifflin 0
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 4, Riverview 1
Springdale 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Steel Valley 6, Jeannette 0
Section 2
Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 1
Charleroi 7, Beth-Center 0
Waynesburg 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Riverside 2, Eden Christian 1
Sewickley Academy 8, South Side 5
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 3, Aquinas Academy 2
Bishop Canevin 1, Ellis School 0
Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Nonsection
Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Southmoreland, 5:30 p.m.
Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Gateway 1
Section 2
Moon 5, Shaler 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Derry 4, Southmoreland 1
Section 3
North Catholic 5, Highlands 0
Section 4
Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Keystone Oaks 5, Avella 0
Knoch 3, North Allegheny 2
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Hopewell 3, Sto-Rox 0
Avonworth 3, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 3, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
Union 3, Aliquippa 0
Burgettstown 3, South Side 1
Nonsection
Baldwin at Fox Chapel, (n)
Pine-Richland 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Mohawk at Rochester, (n)
Western Beaver 3, Northgate 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Knoch at Lincoln Park, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:45 p.m.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Hillcrest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Comments / 0